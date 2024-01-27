WhatsApp Beta on Android Introduces Automatic Pinning of Events, Artists and Broadcasting Channels Join the Trend

In a move to diversify its communication channels, WhatsApp Beta on Android has rolled out a new feature that automatically pins planned events within the community info screen. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing the user experience by providing an additional platform for users to receive notifications and follow updates, making it easier for them to stay informed about upcoming activities and engagements within the community.

Artists Embrace WhatsApp Channels

Popular artist Rosalía has adopted this new feature, allowing her fans to subscribe and receive exclusive content via WhatsApp. Within 24 hours of joining, Rosalía amassed more than 80,000 subscribers, indicating the immense potential and popularity of this new feature. Other notable artists such as Bad Bunny, Maluma, Sebastián Yatra, and Anitta have also joined the trend, each boasting millions of followers on their respective channels. This trend signifies the growing popularity of WhatsApp channels as a direct communication medium with fans, a feature already being utilized by more than 500 million people worldwide.

Broadcasting Channels Adapt to the Trend

Not only artists but broadcasting channels too are embracing this trend. WECB Radio, for instance, has been sharing exclusive content on their WhatsApp channel, thereby reaching a broader audience and further highlighting the widespread adoption of this new service. This move is not just about expanding services to various communication platforms, but also about tapping into the widespread usage of WhatsApp for instant communication, thereby enhancing user engagement.