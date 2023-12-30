en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

We’ve Saved Lives: Drug Checking Service Celebrates Two Years of Vital Impact

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:05 am EST
We’ve Saved Lives: Drug Checking Service Celebrates Two Years of Vital Impact

In a pivotal move towards harm reduction, New Zealand has been witnessing a substantial decrease in drug-related fatalities at music festivals, following a landmark law amendment two years ago. This revolutionary change has sanctioned organizations like the Drug Foundation and Know Your Stuff to legally administer drug testing at events, thereby potentially saving countless lives.

A Stepping Stone to Safety

Sarah Helm, the executive director of the Drug Foundation, accentuates the significance of drug-checking as a life-saving measure. Glen Hoult, from Hato Hone St John, substantiates this claim by noting a perceptible dip in drug-inflicted harm at festival medical tents, crediting it to the drug checking services.

The Modus Operandi

Know Your Stuff will be offering its free testing services at several festivals during the New Year’s period. Their modus operandi involves the use of an infrared spectrometer to scrutinize substances, a process that takes approximately 20-30 minutes. Interestingly, over half of the festival attendees affirmed that they would abstain from consuming substances that were found to be dissimilar from what they were led to believe.

Rising Demand Amidst Resource Crunch

Both Know Your Stuff and the Drug Foundation have reported a surge in the volume of samples they examine, with the latter conducting 91 clinics this year. The country has seen a leap from five to 13 spectrometers since 2021, two of which were acquired by the government and are being deployed for the first time this New Year’s. Yet, the demand for drug testing services outpaces their capacity, especially during the New Year’s period.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Celebrity Psychic Inbaal Honigman's Predictions for 2024: A Year of Love, Challenges, and Silver Screens

By Hadeel Hashem

Mortimer and Whitehouse: An Unconventional Holiday Special on Mortality

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Dean of Jersey Sets Priorities for 2024: Advocating Living Wage, Peaceful Conflict Resolution, and Renewed Faith

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Wirecutter Puts Terro's Garbage Guard to Extreme Test

By Israel Ojoko

Bethenny Frankel's Bikini Photos of Daughter Ignite Social Media Debat ...
@BNN Newsroom · 1 hour
Bethenny Frankel's Bikini Photos of Daughter Ignite Social Media Debat ...
heart comment 0
Google Settles $5 Billion Privacy Lawsuit Over Incognito Tracking

By Olalekan Adigun

Google Settles $5 Billion Privacy Lawsuit Over Incognito Tracking
Sheikh Radwan in Gaza: Resilience Amid Ruins

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Sheikh Radwan in Gaza: Resilience Amid Ruins
Mete Gazoz: Turkish Archer Strikes Gold Again, Named Best Men’s Recurve Archer of 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Mete Gazoz: Turkish Archer Strikes Gold Again, Named Best Men's Recurve Archer of 2023
2023: The Year of Impactful Personalities

By BNN Correspondents

2023: The Year of Impactful Personalities
Latest Headlines
World News
Senegalese Government Bans Nomination Event for Jailed Opposition Leader
31 seconds
Senegalese Government Bans Nomination Event for Jailed Opposition Leader
Zambia's Ruling Party Accuses Opposition Leader of Sowing Discord
1 min
Zambia's Ruling Party Accuses Opposition Leader of Sowing Discord
British Columbia Court Blocks Law Restricting Public Drug Use
2 mins
British Columbia Court Blocks Law Restricting Public Drug Use
Zambia's UPND Government Accused of Corruption and Neglect
7 mins
Zambia's UPND Government Accused of Corruption and Neglect
Jasmine Paolini Overcomes Painful Calf Cramp to Win Match in the United Cup
8 mins
Jasmine Paolini Overcomes Painful Calf Cramp to Win Match in the United Cup
Blue Jackets Clinch Overtime Victory against Maple Leafs in NHL Thriller
8 mins
Blue Jackets Clinch Overtime Victory against Maple Leafs in NHL Thriller
Cross River State's 2024 'People's First' Budget Signed into Law
8 mins
Cross River State's 2024 'People's First' Budget Signed into Law
Cricket Captain Pat Cummins Refutes Pakistan's Umpiring Technology Claims
8 mins
Cricket Captain Pat Cummins Refutes Pakistan's Umpiring Technology Claims
South African Cricketer Gerald Coetzee Ruled Out of Second Test Against India
10 mins
South African Cricketer Gerald Coetzee Ruled Out of Second Test Against India
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
45 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
3 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
4 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
6 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
6 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
6 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app