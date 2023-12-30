We’ve Saved Lives: Drug Checking Service Celebrates Two Years of Vital Impact

In a pivotal move towards harm reduction, New Zealand has been witnessing a substantial decrease in drug-related fatalities at music festivals, following a landmark law amendment two years ago. This revolutionary change has sanctioned organizations like the Drug Foundation and Know Your Stuff to legally administer drug testing at events, thereby potentially saving countless lives.

A Stepping Stone to Safety

Sarah Helm, the executive director of the Drug Foundation, accentuates the significance of drug-checking as a life-saving measure. Glen Hoult, from Hato Hone St John, substantiates this claim by noting a perceptible dip in drug-inflicted harm at festival medical tents, crediting it to the drug checking services.

The Modus Operandi

Know Your Stuff will be offering its free testing services at several festivals during the New Year’s period. Their modus operandi involves the use of an infrared spectrometer to scrutinize substances, a process that takes approximately 20-30 minutes. Interestingly, over half of the festival attendees affirmed that they would abstain from consuming substances that were found to be dissimilar from what they were led to believe.

Rising Demand Amidst Resource Crunch

Both Know Your Stuff and the Drug Foundation have reported a surge in the volume of samples they examine, with the latter conducting 91 clinics this year. The country has seen a leap from five to 13 spectrometers since 2021, two of which were acquired by the government and are being deployed for the first time this New Year’s. Yet, the demand for drug testing services outpaces their capacity, especially during the New Year’s period.