Westmont of Culver City: A Pioneering Mixed-Use Development in the Making

A transformational urban project is unfolding in the heart of Culver City, destined to reshape its skyline and redefine the concept of urban living. Westmont of Culver City, a mammoth mixed-use development, is being brought to life by a collaboration between SRM Development and Westmont Living. The project’s architectural marvel, designed by the acclaimed Runberg Architecture Group, promises a harmonious blend of contemporary living spaces and thoughtfully designed amenities.

Imposing Structure with Assisted Living Focus

Central to this development is a five-story edifice that will house 134 sophisticated residential units. These units aren’t just about luxury living; they are designed to cater to those who require assisted living and memory care, with a provision of 154 beds dedicated to this purpose. This focus turns the building into a haven for those seeking an amalgamation of comfort, care, and convenience.

Amenities Redefining Urban Living

Apart from its residential appeal, Westmont of Culver City will also offer a substantial 2,300 square feet of ground-floor retail space, proffering residents and visitors a delightful mix of shopping and entertainment options right at their doorstep. Coupled with an underground garage that provides parking for 84 vehicles, the development ensures that convenience is never compromised.

Adding a Touch of Green

Breaking away from the concrete monotony, the project will feature two spacious courtyards for recreation and relaxation. One of these green spaces will be situated prominently at street level, facing the bustling Washington Boulevard, serving as a serene retreat amidst the urban rush.

The construction timeline, as revealed in a 2020 community presentation, is pegged at around 18 months. As for the assisted living apartments, they are expected to command a rent of between $4,500 and $6,000 per month, presenting a range of options from studio to two-bedroom units.

As we anticipate its completion in late Spring 2024, Westmont of Culver City stands as a testament to innovative urban development, offering a model for future projects that seek to balance residential, commercial, and recreational needs.