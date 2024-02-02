Western Railway Announces Maintenance Block; Record Railway Budget for Maharashtra

In an unprecedented move, Western Railway (WR) will halt its buzzing tracks for a Jumbo Block on Sunday, February 4, 2024, between 10 am and 3 pm. The block will affect the up fast line between Borivali and Andheri stations, and the down fast line between Goregaon and Borivali stations. This stoppage comes in the wake of essential maintenance activities that encompass track work, signaling, and overhead equipment repairs. All fast line trains will be diverted to the corresponding slow lines during this time slot, causing several suburban services to be canceled and some trains to culminate their journey at Goregaon. Passengers are urged to connect with Station Masters for detailed schedule alterations.

Record Railway Budget Allocation for Maharashtra

The interim budget 2024 has earmarked an impressive Rs 15,554 crore for railway projects in Maharashtra, a number that marks a significant surge from previous years. This allocation is approximately 13 times more than the average allocation provided to the state between 2009 and 2014. The Central Railway's plan outlay for the fiscal year 2024-25 stands at Rs 10,611.82 crore.

Focus on Infrastructure and Connectivity

Major projects funded include new railway lines bridging various regions, with noteworthy sums allocated to projects like Ahmednagar - Beed - Parli Vaijnath and Wardha - Nanded, among others. The budget also caters to Mumbai Urban Transport Projects (MUTP) and tasks carried out by the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation. This funding will facilitate infrastructure projects, including new trains, engineering works, and the bullet train corridor from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.

The Path Ahead

With this record allocation, Maharashtra's railway infrastructure and connectivity are poised to witness a transformative overhaul. This boost in funding will not only help address the urgent maintenance needs but will also be instrumental in realizing broader connectivity goals. It indeed is a significant stride towards enhancing passenger convenience and bolstering Maharashtra's transportation infrastructure.