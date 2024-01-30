Western Australia Changes Housing Policy to Address Crisis

In a significant move to address the housing crisis in Western Australia (WA), the Cook Government has introduced relaxed amendments to the Residential Design Codes (R-Codes). The new policy removes the minimum lot size requirements for granny flats, small self-contained living units typically set up on the same lot as a single-family home. With this change, homeowners no longer need council approval to construct granny flats on any size block, a reform aimed at tackling the shortage of housing.

Revamping the Residential Design Codes

The planning reforms extend exemptions for compliant granny flats on residential lots of any size in WA. Along with this, the amendments include changes to parking requirements. The reforms aim to boost the housing supply and complement the government's $2.6 billion investment in housing and homelessness measures. Under these revised rules, planning approval is not required for structures up to 70 square meters. However, an exemption and a building permit are still necessary to ensure proper construction.

A Creative Solution for Housing Crisis

This policy change is viewed as a creative solution to the ongoing housing crisis. It paves the way for an increase in the number of affordable, efficient, and suitable housing options for rental properties and elderly family members seeking to downsize and stay in their preferred community. The Cook Government's initiative aligns with the National Planning Reform Blueprint agreed upon by the National Cabinet.

Implications for Housing Affordability and Diversity

The new policy is seen as a victory for housing affordability and dwelling options across WA. It is expected to reduce red tape for the industry and provide common sense outcomes to accommodate dwellings of all sizes amidst the current housing shortage. The revised planning exemptions include revisions to the Medium Density Code, avoiding duplicity of detailed work for greenfield housing and new land estates, and ensuring that popular housing products remain available for buyers. The primary aim is to streamline planning processes to expedite the delivery of housing throughout WA, focusing on affordability and diversity.