West Union Celebrates Double Victory on Senior Night

On Senior Night, with the echo of cheers resonating in the arena, the West Union boys' and girls' basketball teams both proved victorious against Houlka, earning them the coveted Region 4-1A regular-season titles. The victories were not just a testament to their basketball prowess but also a celebration of their journey thus far.

A Night of Triumph for the Boys' Team

The boys' team, standing proudly at No. 7 in Northeast Mississippi, took down their rivals with a decisive 70-55 victory. Their performance was a symphony of coordination and skill, led by senior point guard Cole Willard, whose 18 points made him the lead scorer of the match. Ben Carter and Jon Grey Morrisson, both scoring 14 points each, were instrumental in keeping the scoreboard ticking in favor of West Union. Freshman Carson Conlee and senior Greer Manning also played notable roles, with Manning providing crucial support during a third-quarter push by Houlka. Despite the triumph, Coach J.C. Hayles acknowledged the need for the team to improve in converting plays after turnovers, thus highlighting a growth mindset even amidst celebration.

A Stellar Performance by the Girls' Team

The girls' team echoed the boys' victory with a 56-33 win over Houlka. Their match was marked by senior point guard Zoey Wright's career-high score. Wright's 28 points, including five 3-pointers, were the cornerstone of the Lady Eagles' victory. Crissa Goodwin also shone brightly, especially in the first quarter, helping the Lady Eagles establish an early lead. The girls' team capitalized on their momentum with a robust start to the third quarter, effectively setting the stage for their victory.

Looking Ahead

As the dust settles on the regular season, both the West Union boys' and girls' teams are gearing up for the upcoming playoffs. The victories on Senior Night have bolstered their confidence and showcased their potential. Each player, from the leading scorers to the ones who hold the fort in challenging times, has a critical role to play. As they march forward, the spirit of teamwork, resilience, and undying zeal for the game will be their guiding lights.