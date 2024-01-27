West Auckland Property Owner Houses Illegal Overstayers: A Study in Compliance

In the quiet locales of West Auckland, a property owner, in a seemingly innocuous act of ingenuity, built makeshift structures to house tenants. However, these were not ordinary tenants. For as long as four years, these makeshift homes housed Indonesian overstayers, living in New Zealand without legal clearance. The matter only came to light when the Auckland Council issued a Notice to Fix in October, following an investigation conducted by the Herald.

Property Comes into Compliance

Upon recent inspection, it was found that unauthorized plumbing and drainage works had been removed from the property. This act of rectification brought the property into compliance. The property, owned by an elderly woman and her son, had been used to rent out a shed and a caravan to tenants, without any request for identification. As a result, they were completely unaware of the legal status of their tenants in New Zealand.

Challenges for the Overstayers

The tenants, who had been paying between $120 to $150 in rent, now face the daunting task of finding alternative accommodation. The council, while unable to order the removal of the occupants, has stated that it may consider issuing a Dangerous and Insanitary Building notice if the property is found to be occupied upon their next visit.

Support Agencies and Immigration New Zealand

Support agencies are in place to assist migrant workers with valid visas, but these overstayers do not qualify for such assistance. They find themselves caught in a precarious situation, being in the country unlawfully. Immigration New Zealand has been alerted to the potential exploitation by a construction company. However, they are unable to comment on individual cases.