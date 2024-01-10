en English
BNN Newsroom

Welsh School Faces Teacher Strike Amid Pupil Violence; Headmaster Juggles Dual Roles

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:11 pm EST
Teachers at Pencoedtre School in Barry, South Wales, are staging a strike in response to an escalating crisis of violent behavior from pupils, culminating in more than 50 serious health and safety incidents since the academic year’s inception. The educators, among them members of the NASUWT Cymru union, have resorted to locking doors in an effort to shield themselves and students from the rampant violence, painting a dread-filled picture of their work environment.

Headmaster’s Dual Role

The school’s headmaster, Lee Humphreys, finds himself in the eye of the storm. Notably, Humphreys also operates two chip shops alongside his wife post school hours. While he has been acknowledged as a positive influence within the school, his willingness to resolve the existing issues is being closely scrutinized.

Local Authority’s Failure

Meanwhile, the local authority has come under fire for its perceived inadequacy in safeguarding both staff and pupils. The teachers’ union, in its bid to rectify the situation, has put forth practical solutions that have, regrettably, not seen full implementation from the local authority. This failure has directly contributed to the strike action currently underway.

School Under Special Measures

Pencoedtre School, already under scrutiny due to concerns over high absenteeism and low attendance, has been placed under special measures by the standards body, Estyn. The ongoing strike has constrained the school’s operational capacity, enabling it to stay open only for pupils in their examination years. The threat of further strikes looms if the dispute remains unresolved.

Reactions to the Strike

The local council and Humphreys have voiced their disappointment over the strike, particularly given its timing during critical examination periods. Both parties are emphasizing their ongoing efforts to address the issues, with measures including an overhaul of the school’s behavior policy and enhanced staff training.

