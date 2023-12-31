en English
BNN Newsroom

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:51 am EST
Welcoming 2024: A Tapestry of Global New Year’s Eve Traditions

As the world ushers in 2024, a myriad of vibrant and unique New Year’s Eve traditions unfold across the globe, highlighting the distinct cultural practices and beliefs that make the commencement of a new year a universally shared, yet uniquely experienced event.

Times Square’s Glittering Ball Drop

In the heart of New York City, a century-old tradition dating back to 1907 continues to captivate over a billion people worldwide. The iconic glittering ball drop in Times Square signals the transition to a new year, a moment accompanied by collective anticipation and shared global celebration.

From Brazil’s Ocean Goddess to Scotland’s ‘First Footing’

Brazil’s New Year’s celebration is imbued with spirituality and hope. Dressed in white, Brazilians make offerings to Iemanjá, the ocean goddess, and leap over seven waves for good luck. Meanwhile, in Scotland, the Hogmanay tradition of ‘first footing’ prevails, where the first person to cross a home’s threshold after midnight brings gifts like coal and whiskey, symbolizing warmth and good cheer for the coming year.

Japan’s Bells, Greece’s Onions, and Spanish Grapes

Japanese Buddhist temples echo with the sound of bells rung 108 times, an act believed to purge earthly desires and usher in spiritual cleansing. In Greece, after attending church on New Year’s Day, onions are hung as a symbol of health and prosperity. Spaniards, on the other hand, partake in the tradition of eating 12 grapes at the stroke of midnight, each grape representing good luck for the months ahead.

Diverse Traditions, Shared Celebrations

From Filipinos surrounding themselves with round objects to attract wealth, to Danes leaping into the new year and Latin Americans strolling with empty suitcases to symbolize future travels, these traditions reflect the diverse cultural practices that welcome the New Year. They serve as symbolic acts of aspiration for success, love, and prosperity, creating connections with loved ones and fostering a sense of global unity in celebration.

BNN Newsroom
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

