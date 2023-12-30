en English
BNN Newsroom

Welcoming 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year Traditions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:32 pm EST
Welcoming 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year Traditions

When the clock strikes twelve on December 31st, communities around the globe engage in unique cultural traditions to welcome the New Year. This annual ritual, despite its universal date, is celebrated with a myriad of methods, each bearing a significance unique to its origin.

The Spectacle of Times Square

In New York’s Times Square, a tradition dating back to 1907 but inspired by naval practices from the 1800s, the famous ball drop signals the advent of the New Year. This event attracts hundreds of thousands of spectators on-site and over a billion viewers worldwide. The 2024 celebration saw popular figures like Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora taking on the roles of hosts, spiced up by performances from various artists.

Around the World in Traditions

Each country rings in the New Year with its unique customs. In Brazil, residents don white attire and offer gifts to Iemanjá, the ocean goddess, signifying a sacred bond with nature. Scotland’s first-footing tradition ensures good luck, embodied in the first dark-haired male visitor bearing gifts. Meanwhile, Japan’s Buddhist temples ring their bells 108 times in a ceremony known as Joya no Kane, aimed at dispelling earthly desires.

Symbolism and Superstitions

In Greece, onions are hung on doors as a sign of health and prosperity. Filipinos display round items as a symbol of wealth, while Germans tune in to a traditional British comedy sketch. Some Latin American traditions involve circling the block with an empty suitcase, hoping to attract travel luck for the upcoming year. In Denmark, people leap off chairs at the stroke of midnight, and Spaniards consume 12 grapes, one for each chime of the clock, hoping to secure good fortune for the months ahead.

These rich and diverse traditions serve as a testament to the myriad ways the New Year is welcomed, reflecting the universality of human desire for renewal, hope, and joy.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

