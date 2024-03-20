Weak Regulatory Control Skyrockets Drug Costs in Nigeria, PSN Urges Government Action

Weak regulatory oversight, compounded by insufficient funding for key agencies, is identified as a principal driver behind soaring drug prices in Nigeria, according to the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN). Stakeholders call for urgent government intervention, including tax relief and tariff reviews, to mitigate this trend and safeguard patient access to essential medications.

Unveiling the Core Issues

The chairman of the PSN, Babayemi Oyekunle, highlights exorbitant drug registration fees and inspection costs enforced by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) as significant factors inflating drug prices. These expenses, he notes, disproportionately impact consumers, translating to higher medication costs. The disparity between NAFDAC’s automated system tariffs and the actual fees paid by the pharmaceutical industry, when converted at prevailing exchange rates, underscores the financial strain on drug manufacturers and, by extension, Nigerian patients.

Regulatory Policies and Their Implications

Recent policies, including the pilot scheme for the serialisation of narcotic products, are flagged as potentially exacerbating drug scarcity. The monopoly granted to a single company for managing this process is critiqued for lacking the requisite preparedness, raising alarms over future drug availability. Furthermore, NAFDAC’s drive towards enhancing traceability of pharmaceutical products, though well-intentioned, is feared to impose additional financial burdens on manufacturers and importers, necessitating costly adjustments to packaging and labelling practices. These regulatory endeavors, while aimed at improving drug safety and quality, risk precipitating a surge in drug prices and fostering a market conducive to counterfeit products.

Stakeholder Concerns and Calls for Intervention

With drug prices estimated to have climbed by approximately 400% from November 2017 to March 2024 under the current NAFDAC leadership, stakeholders express urgent concern over the trajectory of healthcare affordability in Nigeria. The looming threat of a counterfeit drug influx, coupled with the potential for widespread drug shortages, underscores the critical need for regulatory recalibration. Appeals to President Tinubu for decisive action highlight the broader implications for public health and the national economy. As stakeholders navigate these challenges, the collective call for a balanced approach to regulation—one that ensures drug safety and quality without compromising affordability—grows louder.

Amid these pressing issues, the broader context of regulatory inefficacy, highlighted by former ACPN Secretary General Jonah Okotie’s remarks on the under-resourced and vulnerable state of regulatory bodies, sets the stage for a nuanced debate on the path forward. Addressing these systemic challenges requires a concerted effort from government, industry, and regulatory agencies, aimed at fostering a pharmaceutical landscape that prioritizes both safety and accessibility for Nigeria’s population.