WBKR St. Jude Radiothon Honors Childhood Cancer Fighter, Lane Goodwin

Day two of the WBKR Window World St. Jude Radiothon takes a momentous turn as it pays tribute to Lane Goodwin, a beacon of courage in the face of childhood cancer, hailing from McLean County, Kentucky. Lane's life, although tragically cut short by cancer, continues to be a source of inspiration in the relentless fight against this dreaded disease.

Lane Goodwin: A Symbol of Hope and Resilience

Lane Goodwin, who would have turned 25 this year on May 2nd, became a symbol of resilience and hope during his valiant battle against cancer. His positive spirit, embodied in the 'thumbs up' gesture, sparked a widespread social media movement. His fight elicited support from all corners, from community members to sports enthusiasts, celebrities, and even President Barack Obama. Today, his legacy continues to inspire efforts to advance cancer research and treatment, ensuring hope flickers on for children combating cancer.

WBKR's Continued Commitment to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

WBKR continues to honor Lane's memory, promoting the cause he held dear, by encouraging their listeners to join the ranks of St. Jude Partners-in-Hope. This initiative involves a monthly donation program, where new partners receive 'This Shirt Saves Lives' t-shirts and 'We Won't Stop' hoodies, symbolizing the collective determination to keep hope alive for children battling cancer.

Bluegrass Legends Experience: A Fundraising Success

In addition to the radiothon, the Bluegrass Legends Experience Car Show has emerged as a successful fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The event saw active participation from Sue Henderson, National Ambassador for St. Jude, and Jimmy and Janie, who joined Sue in the St. Jude Radiothon to present a check from the proceeds of the Bluegrass Legends Experience and Bluegrass Biker News.