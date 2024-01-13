WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev’s Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings

Artur Beterbiev, reigning WBC/IBF/WBO light heavyweight champion, has been in the spotlight following atypical findings in two anti-doping tests. Collected on December 6, 2023, the tests revealed unusual levels of 5b-androstanediol and human growth hormones (hGH), sparking a wave of investigations by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA).

Atypical Findings: A Cause for Concern?

These atypical findings, while concerning, do not immediately translate to a positive result for a banned substance. They simply signify the need for further investigation. Determining the exact source of these findings is a complex process, with factors such as individual metabolic rates and the criteria set by WADA for hGH levels playing significant roles.

Subsequent Tests: All Clear for Beterbiev

Upon these findings, VADA, which manages the WBC Clean Boxing Program, took swift action. Beterbiev was subjected to follow-up tests on December 15 and 21, 2023, and January 3, 2024. These tests included both blood and urine samples and all returned negative for banned substances. Beterbiev’s consistent testosterone levels across tests suggest no exogenous performance-enhancing substances were used.

WBC’s Response: No Adverse Action

Having received all test results and follow-up procedures, the World Boxing Council (WBC) has decided not to take any adverse action against Beterbiev. This decision has cleared the way for Beterbiev’s return to the ring, with his title fight against Callum Smith proceeding as scheduled.

Despite the controversy, PED expert Victor Conte suggested that atypical findings like these are common and can result from intense training, rather than being an indication of substance abuse. Beterbiev, for his part, has vehemently denied any use of banned substances and blamed Smith for spreading misleading information.