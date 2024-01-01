en English
BNN Newsroom

Wayilesi Ya Times Launches New Frequency in a Bid to Enhance Broadcast Reach

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:47 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 7:48 am EST
Wayilesi Ya Times Launches New Frequency in a Bid to Enhance Broadcast Reach

Malawi’s renowned radio stations Wayilesi Number One and Wayilesi Ya Times have marked a significant milestone in their journey. They’ve recently unveiled their new frequencies, 88.8 MHz and 89.0 MHz, in a bid to augment their broadcast reach and clarity.

Rebranding and Expansion

Accompanying the frequency update is the rebranding of Wayilesi Number One. Now known as Wayilesi Ya Times, this reinvention signifies a new chapter in the station’s life, potentially initiating fresh shows, segments, and a unique approach to radio broadcasting. The dual purpose of this move – enhancing service quality and expanding reach – is designed to connect with a broader audience nationwide.

Impact on the Broadcast Landscape

The development could trigger a ripple effect in the competitive terrain of radio stations. By potentially influencing listener preferences and habits, Wayilesi Ya Times is poised to strengthen its position in the media landscape. The station’s initiative offers an enriched radio experience, showcasing diversity in programming and improved access for listeners.

Link with X Corp’s Initiative

The announcement also subtly hints towards a probable alliance with an upcoming initiative by X Corp. The corporation has recently unfurled ZAYA 2024, a project aimed at revolutionizing the real estate realm with affordable, energy-efficient, and eco-friendly homes, underlining their pledge to innovation. This connection might bring exciting opportunities for both Wayilesi Ya Times and X Corp, adding a new dimension to the broadcast industry.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

