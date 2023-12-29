en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Waterfront Property on Sale with a Twist: No Residential Use Allowed

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:05 pm EST
Waterfront Property on Sale with a Twist: No Residential Use Allowed

In an unexpected twist on the real estate market, a waterfront property has been listed for sale, but it comes with an unusual stipulation: it cannot be used for residential purposes. Nestled in the picturesque setting of South Tenmile Lake in Oregon, the property offers a wooded .89-acre lot and is conveniently located close public beaches and a boat launch. However, its zoning restrictions or certain conditions limit its use to non-residential activities.

Unusual Stipulation Raises Questions

The unique condition associated with the property indicates that it may be subject to specific zoning restrictions or other conditions that limit its use to non-residential purposes. This could potentially restrict the buyer market, as the property can only be utilized for certain activities that comply with the given restrictions. The prospective buyers must understand that the property cannot serve as a home.

Property Features and Location

Despite the unusual stipulation, the property boasts several attractive features. Offering both lake and road access, it is close to an ATV route, further enhancing its appeal for recreational uses. Its proximity to the waterfront makes it a prime location for those seeking a scenic spot.

Implications for Potential Buyers

This unusual listing presents an interesting opportunity for buyers looking for property in a scenic location with the understanding that it cannot serve as a residence. The property could serve as a potential investment for those looking to use it for non-residential purposes, such as a business or recreational site. The $375,000 price point, considering its waterfront location, might be appealing to this specific market segment.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Uganda in 2023: A Tapestry of Progress and Unity

By Salman Khan

Mastering the Art of Parenting: Expert Advice on Handling Demanding Behaviours

By BNN Correspondents

A Call to Arms: Protecting Guernsey's Bluebells in Their Sensitive Growth Period

By Israel Ojoko

Pope Benedict XVI's Legacy Illuminates Faith in Today's Complex World

By Nitish Verma

Google Agrees to Pay $5 Billion in Landmark Privacy Settlement ...
@BNN Newsroom · 2 hours
Google Agrees to Pay $5 Billion in Landmark Privacy Settlement ...
heart comment 0
Iran Strengthens Cultural Ties with Egypt: Appoints Cultural Counselor

By BNN Correspondents

Iran Strengthens Cultural Ties with Egypt: Appoints Cultural Counselor
From Scandal to Marriage: High-Profile Relationships That Began as Affairs

By Momen Zellmi

From Scandal to Marriage: High-Profile Relationships That Began as Affairs
Waterfront Property Listed for $375,000 with a Twist: No Sleeping Allowed

By Justice Nwafor

Waterfront Property Listed for $375,000 with a Twist: No Sleeping Allowed
£120 Million Development Project Authorized in St Helier, Jersey

By Saboor Bayat

£120 Million Development Project Authorized in St Helier, Jersey
Latest Headlines
World News
The Challenging Journey of Heart Transplant Patients: From Evaluation to Lifelong Commitment
36 seconds
The Challenging Journey of Heart Transplant Patients: From Evaluation to Lifelong Commitment
Unison Scotland Chief Calls for Transparency Over Possible Public Sector Cuts
2 mins
Unison Scotland Chief Calls for Transparency Over Possible Public Sector Cuts
National Rehabilitation Centre to Redefine UK Healthcare Landscape
3 mins
National Rehabilitation Centre to Redefine UK Healthcare Landscape
Uganda's President Museveni Takes Strong Stance Against Corruption Amidst Financial Crisis
3 mins
Uganda's President Museveni Takes Strong Stance Against Corruption Amidst Financial Crisis
Juventus Edges Out AS Roma in a Thrilling Serie A Encounter
5 mins
Juventus Edges Out AS Roma in a Thrilling Serie A Encounter
Kwame A Plus Articulates Socio-Political Views on United Showbiz
5 mins
Kwame A Plus Articulates Socio-Political Views on United Showbiz
2023 in Review: Shifting Political Landscapes, Technological Breakthroughs, and Global Challenges
14 mins
2023 in Review: Shifting Political Landscapes, Technological Breakthroughs, and Global Challenges
Groundbreaking Study Links Placental Group B Streptococcus to Neonatal Risks
16 mins
Groundbreaking Study Links Placental Group B Streptococcus to Neonatal Risks
North Korea Abandons Pursuit of Unification with South Korea
16 mins
North Korea Abandons Pursuit of Unification with South Korea
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
2 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
2 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
4 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app