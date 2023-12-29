Waterfront Property on Sale with a Twist: No Residential Use Allowed

In an unexpected twist on the real estate market, a waterfront property has been listed for sale, but it comes with an unusual stipulation: it cannot be used for residential purposes. Nestled in the picturesque setting of South Tenmile Lake in Oregon, the property offers a wooded .89-acre lot and is conveniently located close public beaches and a boat launch. However, its zoning restrictions or certain conditions limit its use to non-residential activities.

Unusual Stipulation Raises Questions

The unique condition associated with the property indicates that it may be subject to specific zoning restrictions or other conditions that limit its use to non-residential purposes. This could potentially restrict the buyer market, as the property can only be utilized for certain activities that comply with the given restrictions. The prospective buyers must understand that the property cannot serve as a home.

Property Features and Location

Despite the unusual stipulation, the property boasts several attractive features. Offering both lake and road access, it is close to an ATV route, further enhancing its appeal for recreational uses. Its proximity to the waterfront makes it a prime location for those seeking a scenic spot.

Implications for Potential Buyers

This unusual listing presents an interesting opportunity for buyers looking for property in a scenic location with the understanding that it cannot serve as a residence. The property could serve as a potential investment for those looking to use it for non-residential purposes, such as a business or recreational site. The $375,000 price point, considering its waterfront location, might be appealing to this specific market segment.