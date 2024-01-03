Waterfront Property on Sale: Breathtaking View but No Sleeping Allowed

A waterfront property, unique in its offerings, has hit the market in the 97141 OR region. Priced at $375,000, it stands out not just for its breathtaking view, but also for a peculiar restriction: the property cannot be used for sleeping. While the reasons behind this stipulation are not disclosed, it has sparked curiosity and speculation among potential buyers.

Mystery Surrounding the Sleeping Restriction

Details about why the property cannot be used for sleeping are conspicuously absent, leaving room for a myriad of guesses. It could be related to zoning laws, the condition of the building, or other undisclosed reasons. This missing information is integral to understanding the property’s value proposition, and would-be buyers find themselves in need of more clarity to make an informed decision.

The Waterfront Enigma: What We Know

Despite the enigmatic sleeping restriction, the property is a showpiece with a spectacular waterfront view. Nestled in the upscale Whiskey Creek Ranch enclave, it overlooks a bay and saltmarsh teeming with waterfowl. The ever-changing scenery offers a glimpse into nature at its finest. Originally a mid-century building, the property was rebuilt in 2017, blending classic design with the utmost in craftsmanship and fine wood and stone finishes. It includes a vaulted ceiling, skylights, quartz in-floor heat, and a private entry lower suite, making it ideal for multi-generational use.

Additional Features: Greenhouse, Catio, and Art

Adding to its allure, the property boasts a greenhouse that could be repurposed as a hot tub room. A catio on the deck off the kitchen could serve as the chef’s herb greenhouse. A bronze eagle sculpture by Lorenzo Ghiglieri in the yard further enhances the property’s aesthetic appeal. Yet, the question remains: why is this prime piece of real estate not suitable for sleeping?