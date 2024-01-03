en English
BNN Newsroom

Waterfront Property on Sale: Breathtaking View but No Sleeping Allowed

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:37 am EST
Waterfront Property on Sale: Breathtaking View but No Sleeping Allowed

A waterfront property, unique in its offerings, has hit the market in the 97141 OR region. Priced at $375,000, it stands out not just for its breathtaking view, but also for a peculiar restriction: the property cannot be used for sleeping. While the reasons behind this stipulation are not disclosed, it has sparked curiosity and speculation among potential buyers.

Mystery Surrounding the Sleeping Restriction

Details about why the property cannot be used for sleeping are conspicuously absent, leaving room for a myriad of guesses. It could be related to zoning laws, the condition of the building, or other undisclosed reasons. This missing information is integral to understanding the property’s value proposition, and would-be buyers find themselves in need of more clarity to make an informed decision.

The Waterfront Enigma: What We Know

Despite the enigmatic sleeping restriction, the property is a showpiece with a spectacular waterfront view. Nestled in the upscale Whiskey Creek Ranch enclave, it overlooks a bay and saltmarsh teeming with waterfowl. The ever-changing scenery offers a glimpse into nature at its finest. Originally a mid-century building, the property was rebuilt in 2017, blending classic design with the utmost in craftsmanship and fine wood and stone finishes. It includes a vaulted ceiling, skylights, quartz in-floor heat, and a private entry lower suite, making it ideal for multi-generational use.

Additional Features: Greenhouse, Catio, and Art

Adding to its allure, the property boasts a greenhouse that could be repurposed as a hot tub room. A catio on the deck off the kitchen could serve as the chef’s herb greenhouse. A bronze eagle sculpture by Lorenzo Ghiglieri in the yard further enhances the property’s aesthetic appeal. Yet, the question remains: why is this prime piece of real estate not suitable for sleeping?

BNN Newsroom
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

