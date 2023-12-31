Waterfront Property Listed for $375,000 with a Twist: No Sleeping Allowed

In an unexpected twist of real estate offerings, a waterfront property has been listed for sale at the intriguing price of $375,000. But this isn’t your typical residential listing. The property comes with a unique stipulation: it cannot be used for residential purposes, meaning sleeping on the premises is expressly prohibited. This unusual restriction may be a product of local zoning laws or particular conditions set by the seller, but the underlying reasons remain undisclosed.

An Atypical Offering in the Real Estate Marketplace

This uncommon listing is nestled amongst waterfront properties near the Columbia River, an area renowned for its scenic beauty and tranquillity. The property details, as provided in the listing, include features like the asking price, square footage, lot size, and year of construction. However, unlike common listings, it lacks details on bedrooms and bathrooms, reinforcing the non-residential caveat.

Unleashing Potential, Within Boundaries

Despite this property’s peculiar restriction, it presents a unique opportunity for potential buyers. While residential use is out of the question, the property could be repurposed for commercial or recreational uses that align with the stipulated restrictions. Whether as a serene waterside café, an art studio or a recreational hub, the property’s waterfront location could be a major draw.

Exploring New Horizons in Waterfront Real Estate

In the broader context, this property showcases the diverse range of offerings in the waterfront real estate market. From lavish lakefront retreats with modern upgrades to custom colonials on sprawling acres, and now, a non-residential waterfront property, the market caters to a wide spectrum of tastes and requirements. Whether it’s the allure of coastal living or the potential for rental income, waterfront homes offer a unique blend of benefits. However, as this unusual listing demonstrates, they can also come with unique stipulations.