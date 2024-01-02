en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Waterfront Property for Sale: Sleep Not Included

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:26 pm EST
Waterfront Property for Sale: Sleep Not Included

The real estate market has a new entrant that’s making waves, quite literally. A coveted waterfront property, nestled near the serene Columbia River, has been listed for sale at a price tag of $375,000. What makes this listing intriguing isn’t just the price or location, but an unusual condition attached to the sale: the new owner cannot use it as a sleeping quarters. This stipulation, a rarity in the realm of real estate, adds an unexpected twist to the traditional property buying process.

A Property with a Peculiar Clause

While the listing lacks details on bedrooms and bathrooms, it has sparked interest among potential buyers looking to repurpose it for commercial or recreational purposes. The unique condition might be the result of various factors, such as zoning regulations, the type of property, or specific terms set by the seller. Despite this restriction, the allure of a waterfront property remains strong. Their breathtaking views and high potential for appreciation in value make them a lucrative investment.

Waterfront Properties: A Hot Commodity

There’s no denying the charm and appeal of waterfront properties. They are often sought after, catering to a wide range of tastes and requirements in the real estate market. Florida and Oklahoma, for instance, offer diverse waterfront properties that cater to different buyer preferences. From the tranquil shores of the Sunshine State to the rustic appeal of the Sooner State, these properties have something for everyone.

North Carolina: A Hub for Waterfront Real Estate

Further boosting the appeal of waterfront properties is North Carolina. The state is home to a host of waterfront property listings in various counties, including Dare, Craven, Brunswick, Bladen, Onslow, Pamlico, Hertford, Pender, Hyde, Beaufort, Columbus, Duplin, and Blounts Creek. These listings provide comprehensive details such as addresses and lot numbers, making it easier for potential buyers to find the perfect property. With such a wide array of options, North Carolina is emerging as a hotspot for waterfront real estate.

In conclusion, while the condition attached to the Columbia River property might be off-putting to some, it presents an opportunity for others. The right buyer might see this as a chance to own a waterfront property with a potential to appreciate in value, even with the unusual restriction. The property’s future use will indeed be a testament to creative thinking and adaptability in the realm of real estate.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Wangphu Community Calls for Responsive Governance Amid Neglect

By Aqsa Younas Rana

2024 Dawns: A Tale of Fireworks, Conflict, and Anticipation

By Quadri Adejumo

Six Channel Islanders Honored in King Charles III's New Year's Honours List

By BNN Correspondents

Year-End Recap Videos: A Reflection of Life or Commodification of Experiences?

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Millennials Live Rent-Free with Family to Save for House Down Payment ...
@BNN Newsroom · 3 hours
Millennials Live Rent-Free with Family to Save for House Down Payment ...
heart comment 0
2024: A Year Marked by an Escalation in Global Conflicts

By Shivani Chauhan

2024: A Year Marked by an Escalation in Global Conflicts
Bride Sparks Outrage by Charging Guests to Attend Her Wedding

By Justice Nwafor

Bride Sparks Outrage by Charging Guests to Attend Her Wedding
New Year’s Honours and Major Developments in the Channel Islands

By Bijay Laxmi

New Year's Honours and Major Developments in the Channel Islands
The Elusive Million-Dollar Retirement Goal: A Struggle for Many Americans

By Olalekan Adigun

The Elusive Million-Dollar Retirement Goal: A Struggle for Many Americans
Latest Headlines
World News
New State Laws in the US Highlight Divided Stance on Critical Issues
2 mins
New State Laws in the US Highlight Divided Stance on Critical Issues
Football's Rising Stars: The Young Guns Ready to Shape 2024
2 mins
Football's Rising Stars: The Young Guns Ready to Shape 2024
Mia Tindall: A Young Torchbearer of the Royal Family's Equestrian Legacy
3 mins
Mia Tindall: A Young Torchbearer of the Royal Family's Equestrian Legacy
Marathon Sex: A Potential Danger for Men with Heart Conditions
5 mins
Marathon Sex: A Potential Danger for Men with Heart Conditions
2024 Elections: A Global Inflection Point Amidst US-China Competition
5 mins
2024 Elections: A Global Inflection Point Amidst US-China Competition
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
5 mins
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
Ara Galang Signs with Chery Tiggo Crossovers: A New Chapter in Professional Volleyball
6 mins
Ara Galang Signs with Chery Tiggo Crossovers: A New Chapter in Professional Volleyball
The Hidden Dangers of Eyebrow Beautification Techniques
6 mins
The Hidden Dangers of Eyebrow Beautification Techniques
Ding Junhui Triumphs Over Ronnie O'Sullivan in Thrilling Comeback Victory
6 mins
Ding Junhui Triumphs Over Ronnie O'Sullivan in Thrilling Comeback Victory
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
5 mins
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
5 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
6 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
6 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
6 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
6 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
7 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
7 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
8 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app