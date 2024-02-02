Waterford's Traffic Solution Amidst North Quays Project: A Glimpse into a More Inclusive Future

In response to the disruptions caused by the North Quays Public Infrastructure project in Waterford City, the local council has announced significant traffic modifications. Recognizing the impact of the project, particularly at the Abbey Road and the Abbey Road/Fountain Street junction, the council has proposed a temporary solution to mitigate the congestion. From mid-February to June 2024, a second lane will be temporarily opened from Abbey Road onto Fountain Street.

Relieving Traffic Pressure

The decision to open a second lane comes as a direct response to the community's concerns about the traffic chaos caused by the ongoing project. The council's move is expected to ease the flow of traffic, thus relieving the pressure on commuters and local residents during peak hours. The council has expressed its gratitude for the public's understanding and cooperation as they work towards improving the city's infrastructure.

Towards a More Inclusive Infrastructure

While the second lane is a short-term solution, the council's vision extends beyond traffic relief. The completion of the North Quays Public Infrastructure project will introduce a realigned Abbey Road that bolsters capacity and introduces a section designed with cyclists and pedestrians in mind. This inclusive approach to infrastructure is a key aspect of the council's plans and reflects a growing trend towards urban design that caters to all road users.

Benefitting the Community

The redesigned section will not only serve local schools and a nursing home but will also create direct access to the new South East Greenway. This initiative furthers the council's goal of enhancing the area's infrastructure and promoting a healthier and more connected community. The project's completion, therefore, signifies more than just an infrastructural upgrade — it's a step towards a more inclusive and accessible Waterford City.