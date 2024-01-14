en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Water Quality: The Unsuspected Culprit Behind Skin and Hair Issues

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 9:48 am EST
Water Quality: The Unsuspected Culprit Behind Skin and Hair Issues

Water is the essence of life, but have you ever stopped and contemplated the quality of water you’re consuming and its effects on your skin and hair? Vijender Reddy Muthyala, the Co-Founder and CEO of DrinkPrime, has brought to light the significant impact of water quality on skin and hair health.

Quality of Water: A Silent Factor in Skin and Hair Health

According to Muthyala, high levels of Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) in water can have a detrimental effect on your skin and hair. Water with high TDS can strip away the skin’s natural oils, disrupt the pH balance, and damage the protective acid mantle. This stripping away of essential oils can lead to dry, itchy, and rough skin, increasing susceptibility to infections. The same water can also make your hair dry, dull, and fragile, thereby exacerbating breakage and damage.

What Influences Water Quality?

The quality of water is not a constant. It varies due to factors such as weather, agriculture, industry, pollution, and climate variations. Even water treatment practices can impact the TDS levels in water. Add to this, rainwater, which can introduce contaminants that further affect water hardness and quality. As Muthyala points out, the quality of water is thus a complex issue.

Mitigating the Effects of Poor Quality Water

While genetics, diet, stress levels, and personal care regimens play significant roles in skin and hair health, addressing water quality is equally crucial. Muthyala suggests monitoring the water’s taste, color, and quality to ensure it is not adversely affecting your skin and hair health. He also advocates for adopting certain habits and lifestyle changes to mitigate the negative effects of poor-quality water. Simple yet effective strategies such as using a shower filter, washing with cold water, or using a moisturizing lotion after bathing can make a significant difference.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
35 mins ago
African Cup of Nations 2023: A Mosaic of Talent, Technology, and Corporate Sponsorships
The African Cup of Nations, popularly known as AFCON, is set to return in 2023 with a spectacle of Africa’s best talents on the football pitch. Organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the tournament will bring together the continent’s top national teams in a fierce competition for the coveted AFCON title. AFCON 2023:
African Cup of Nations 2023: A Mosaic of Talent, Technology, and Corporate Sponsorships
Zimbabwean Police Arrest Notorious Carjackers, Recover Stolen Property Worth US$19,530
2 hours ago
Zimbabwean Police Arrest Notorious Carjackers, Recover Stolen Property Worth US$19,530
Melissa Joan Hart Talks Parenting, Sons' Reactions to Her On-Screen Romances
2 hours ago
Melissa Joan Hart Talks Parenting, Sons' Reactions to Her On-Screen Romances
Deutsche Bahn Eyes Channel Tunnel Routes Amid High-Speed Rail Expansion
45 mins ago
Deutsche Bahn Eyes Channel Tunnel Routes Amid High-Speed Rail Expansion
Tara Leigh Cobble's 'The Bible Recap' Podcast Tops Apple Podcasts Charts
1 hour ago
Tara Leigh Cobble's 'The Bible Recap' Podcast Tops Apple Podcasts Charts
Rising Costs and Systemic Planning Issues Challenge Housing Sector Amidst Crisis
1 hour ago
Rising Costs and Systemic Planning Issues Challenge Housing Sector Amidst Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Maldives President Asserts Sovereignty Amidst Geopolitical Shifts
52 seconds
Maldives President Asserts Sovereignty Amidst Geopolitical Shifts
Trish Cheatham's Remarkable Transformation: A Journey of 80 Pounds and Empowerment
3 mins
Trish Cheatham's Remarkable Transformation: A Journey of 80 Pounds and Empowerment
Dutton Backs Conroy for Dunkley By-Election: Spotlight on Cost of Living Crisis
5 mins
Dutton Backs Conroy for Dunkley By-Election: Spotlight on Cost of Living Crisis
Ivory Coast Triumphs in Africa Cup of Nations Opener: A Look at the Challenges and Road Ahead
6 mins
Ivory Coast Triumphs in Africa Cup of Nations Opener: A Look at the Challenges and Road Ahead
UK Pledges Record Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
6 mins
UK Pledges Record Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
Pro-Palestine Rally in Washington D.C. Marches Towards White House
9 mins
Pro-Palestine Rally in Washington D.C. Marches Towards White House
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
11 mins
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
Lai Ching-te's Victory: A Defiance of Beijing, A Potential Shift in Global Dynamics
11 mins
Lai Ching-te's Victory: A Defiance of Beijing, A Potential Shift in Global Dynamics
Imran Khan's PTI Begins Election Campaign With Rally in Karachi sans Iconic 'Bat' Symbol
14 mins
Imran Khan's PTI Begins Election Campaign With Rally in Karachi sans Iconic 'Bat' Symbol
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
18 mins
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
3 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
4 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
4 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
6 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
11 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
11 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
11 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
11 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app