Water Quality: The Unsuspected Culprit Behind Skin and Hair Issues

Water is the essence of life, but have you ever stopped and contemplated the quality of water you’re consuming and its effects on your skin and hair? Vijender Reddy Muthyala, the Co-Founder and CEO of DrinkPrime, has brought to light the significant impact of water quality on skin and hair health.

Quality of Water: A Silent Factor in Skin and Hair Health

According to Muthyala, high levels of Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) in water can have a detrimental effect on your skin and hair. Water with high TDS can strip away the skin’s natural oils, disrupt the pH balance, and damage the protective acid mantle. This stripping away of essential oils can lead to dry, itchy, and rough skin, increasing susceptibility to infections. The same water can also make your hair dry, dull, and fragile, thereby exacerbating breakage and damage.

What Influences Water Quality?

The quality of water is not a constant. It varies due to factors such as weather, agriculture, industry, pollution, and climate variations. Even water treatment practices can impact the TDS levels in water. Add to this, rainwater, which can introduce contaminants that further affect water hardness and quality. As Muthyala points out, the quality of water is thus a complex issue.

Mitigating the Effects of Poor Quality Water

While genetics, diet, stress levels, and personal care regimens play significant roles in skin and hair health, addressing water quality is equally crucial. Muthyala suggests monitoring the water’s taste, color, and quality to ensure it is not adversely affecting your skin and hair health. He also advocates for adopting certain habits and lifestyle changes to mitigate the negative effects of poor-quality water. Simple yet effective strategies such as using a shower filter, washing with cold water, or using a moisturizing lotion after bathing can make a significant difference.