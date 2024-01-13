Warwickshire Search and Rescue Honored with King’s Award, Unveils New HQ

In a remarkable display of selfless dedication and community service, the Warwickshire Search and Rescue team were bestowed with the prestigious King’s Award for Voluntary Service on January 6th. This accolade, presented at their newly inaugurated headquarters in Stoneleigh, marks a significant milestone in their decade-long journey.

Unveiling New Headquarters with a Flourish

The award ceremony was combined with the unveiling of their new headquarters, a result of four diligent years of hard work. The team transformed an unassuming building into a base that caters to their specific needs. The new premises now boasts a secure garage, renovated interiors, a training room, offices, and ample storage for their life-saving equipment.

Open Day: A Showcase of Skills and Training

Adding to the day’s festivities, the team hosted an open day, offering the public a glimpse into their rigorous training regimen and skills. This event provided an opportunity for the community to witness first-hand the commitment and expertise that goes into every search operation.

Decade of Dedicated Service

Since their inception in 2013, Warwickshire Search and Rescue have conducted over 375 searches, making them an indispensable charitable organization in the region. They assist the Warwickshire Police and West Midlands Police in locating vulnerable individuals who have gone missing. As they step into their tenth year of operation, the team’s resolve to serve their community remains unwavering, their recent accomplishments a testament to their dedication.