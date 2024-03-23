Warm Weekend Ahead: Taiwan to Hit 32°C with Sunny Skies, CWA Forecasts

As spring unfurls its warmth across Taiwan, residents in central and southern regions can anticipate a toasty weekend with temperatures soaring to 32 degrees Celsius, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) reported on March 23. The forecast promises a blanket of sunshine enveloping the island this Saturday, offering a brief respite from the recent spate of unpredictable weather. With the mercury climbing, the CWA advises the public to prepare for a very high UV index, signaling a significant risk of sun harm without proper protection.

Regional Weather Disparities

In a detailed breakdown of the weekend weather, the CWA highlighted that while central and southern Taiwan bask in highs of 30 to 32 degrees Celsius, northern and eastern parts of the island will experience slightly cooler temperatures, ranging from 27 to 29 degrees. Inland areas, however, might witness even higher temperatures, underscoring the varied climatic conditions across Taiwan. Despite the predominantly sunny forecast, isolated showers are expected in Hualien, Taitung, and the Hengchun Peninsula, with a possibility of afternoon rain in the western mountainous regions.

UV Alert and Health Precautions

With most of Taiwan projected to encounter a UV index between 8 and 10 around midday, the CWA urges residents to take substantial precautions against sun exposure. The very high UV index level indicates a significant risk of skin and eye damage, advocating for the use of sunscreen, protective clothing, and seeking shade during peak sun hours. This preventive advice comes at a crucial time as outdoor activities increase with the warmer weather.

Looking Ahead: Weather Changes on the Horizon

While warm and sunny conditions are forecasted to persist into Sunday and the following Monday, with daytime highs maintaining at 30 degrees and nighttime lows not dropping below 20 degrees, a shift is expected by March 26. The approach of a frontal system and strengthened northeasterly winds will introduce cooler temperatures and a likelihood of rain in northern and northeastern Taiwan, marking a brief pause in the warm spell.

As Taiwan embraces a warm and sunny weekend, the varied forecast serves as a reminder of the island's diverse climate. While residents look forward to enjoying the outdoors, the CWA's advisories highlight the importance of staying vigilant against sun-related health risks. As the weather continues to evolve, keeping informed and prepared remains key to making the most of Taiwan's springtime warmth.