Warhammer Age of Sigmar: New DLC Heroes Kurdoss Valentian, Gaunt Summoner March Release

Frontier Developments has just unveiled exciting news for Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin fans, announcing the release of two new downloadable content (DLC) heroes slated for March. These additions promise to inject fresh strategies and chaos into the game's already rich lore and gameplay mechanics.

New Heroes on the Horizon

The first hero introduced, Kurdoss Valentian, The Craven King, brings a formidable presence to the battlefield. Known for his capacity to silence enemy squads and disrupt commands, Valentian's prowess with the Sepulchral Sceptre marks him as a heavy-hitting brawler feared by many. His arrival on the battlefield is a sign of impending doom for his foes, as he masterfully wields death and destruction.

On the other hand, the Gaunt Summoner offers players the chance to harness the chaotic magic of Tzeentch. This hero excels in casting devastating spells, reshaping the battlefield, and summoning daemons to turn the tide of conflict in their favor. With powerful arcane abilities at their disposal, players can look forward to a dynamic and transformative gameplay experience.

Gameplay Enhancements and Availability

Each new hero will be available for purchase individually at £3.99/$4.99/€4.99, or together in a bundle for £6.99/$8.99/€8.99. It's important to note that players need to own the base game of Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin to enjoy these new characters. Additionally, a free update accompanying the DLC release will introduce new maps, balance changes, and quality of life improvements. Among these enhancements are two new squad stances—'Engage' and 'Hold'—designed to offer players greater control over their battlefield tactics.

The compatibility of these heroes with AI Skirmish, Multiplayer, and the single-player Conquest Mode ensures that all players can benefit from these new strategic options, regardless of their preferred play style. This flexibility allows for a more customized and engaging gaming experience, encouraging players to experiment with different approaches to each challenge.

Implications for Warhammer Age of Sigmar

The introduction of Kurdoss Valentian and the Gaunt Summoner to Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin marks a significant expansion of the game's universe. By bringing in characters with unique abilities and playstyles, Frontier Developments continues to enrich the gameplay experience, keeping the community engaged and excited for what's to come. As players begin to explore the potentials of these new heroes, the strategic dynamics of the game are sure to evolve, offering fresh challenges and opportunities for mastery.

With these latest additions, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin is set to offer its fans an even more immersive and varied gaming experience. As the community eagerly anticipates the arrival of Kurdoss Valentian and the Gaunt Summoner, the battlefield of Ghur is on the brink of witnessing new legends in the making.