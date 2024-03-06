Waratahs Aim for Consistency in Super Rugby Pacific, Whitaker Highlights Key to Victory

Darren Walton from AAP reports on the NSW Waratahs' strategy to win over Sydney fans by securing back-to-back victories in the Super Rugby Pacific.

Assistant coach Chris Whitaker emphasizes the importance of consistency following their recent triumph over the Crusaders, as the team prepares to face the Highlanders at Allianz Stadium.

Building Momentum

After a remarkable performance against the Crusaders, the Waratahs are focused on not letting their guard down. Whitaker mentions, "Consistency is the big thing for us." This statement underlines a new approach to their game, aiming to avoid the complacency that has plagued their performance in past seasons. The team has had a short preparation time, moving from a Saturday game to a Friday one, which has led to a focus on mental preparation over physical.

Flyhalf Tane Edmed emerged as a key player in the recent victory, with his impeccable goal-scoring playing a decisive role. Whitaker points out Edmed's increased involvement in the game as a focal point for the team's strategy. The assistant coach's comments reflect a shift in tactics, aiming for the No. 10 position to take a more assertive role in the team's gameplay, correcting last year's shortfall where Waratahs' flyhalves were among those with the least ball contact in the competition.

Looking Ahead

As the Waratahs gear up to face the Highlanders, the emphasis on consistency and strategic gameplay is clear. Whitaker's remarks highlight a team in transition, seeking to build pressure and maintain possession to create opportunities for key players like Edmed and the outside backs. This upcoming match is not just about securing another win but about winning back the faith of their supporters by demonstrating a new level of resilience and consistency.

The focus on strategic improvements and player performance illustrates a Waratahs team keen on rewriting their narrative in the Super Rugby Pacific. With a crucial game ahead, the team's preparations and mindset signal their determination to rise above their past irregularities and chart a course towards sustained success.