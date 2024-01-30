Wang Ta Lu and Mu Xuan's Public Display of Affection Draws Criticism

Taiwanese heartthrob Wang Ta Lu and his girlfriend, rising starlet Mu Xuan, have sparked a wave of criticism following their overt display of affection in public. Recently, at a hotpot restaurant, the couple was caught in the act of passionate kissing, a spectacle that was captured by noted paparazzo Yu Le Quan Zhao Da Ming Bai and subsequently shared on popular Chinese social media platform, Weibo.

Unmasking the Relationship

Their relationship came into the spotlight following Ta Lu's discreet split with his ex-girlfriend, Joey Chua, a well-known Malaysian actress. The break-up became apparent when the pair unfollowed each other on social media, sparking speculation amongst their fans. Soon after, Ta Lu and Mu Xuan were spotted together at various social events, adding fuel to the fire.

Confirmation Amidst Speculations

In January, Ta Lu publicly confirmed his relationship with Mu Xuan at a press conference for his new movie, 'Wolf Hiding'. The couple was also seen together at a members-only party organized by ARC, an NFT company, further validating their relationship status.

Netizens React to PDA

However, their recent public display of affection has not been well received by netizens. Many have expressed their disapproval, comparing the couple's kisses to 'feeding chewed meat' and voicing concerns about bad breath. The comparison with Ta Lu's past relationship with Chua and his similar behavior has also led to negative reactions, triggering a debate about the appropriateness of such public displays of affection.