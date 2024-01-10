en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Walmart+ Campaign with Andy Cohen Aims to Keep New Year Resolutions Alive

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:10 am EST
Walmart+ Campaign with Andy Cohen Aims to Keep New Year Resolutions Alive

In a bid to inspire customers to stick to their New Year’s resolutions past National Quitter’s Day, Walmart+ has rolled out an appealing campaign featuring the charismatic Andy Cohen. Best-selling author, renowned TV host, and doting father, Cohen is set to highlight the manifold benefits of a Walmart+ membership, sharing his personal resolutions to achieve better health, improve sleep quality, and limit phone usage around his children.

Special Offer to Boost Membership

Integral to this initiative is a special offer where new members can enjoy a $50 Walmart Cash bonus when they sign up for Walmart+ before January 31. This cash can be utilized for in-store or online purchases, providing a significant incentive for those considering membership. The campaign, bolstered by an ingenious group of influencers, seeks to encourage people to persevere with their goals, particularly in January, a month notorious for abandoned resolutions.

Walmart+: A Partner in Achieving Goals

At an annual cost of $98, the Walmart+ membership is designed to support customers in achieving their goals. From money-saving perks to initiatives promoting healthier lifestyles, the membership aims to provide customers with a comprehensive toolkit for their resolution journey.

Promotion Across Varied Platforms

The campaign is slated to be promoted across a diverse range of platforms including the Bravo Network, TikTok, YouTube, Meta, and Pandora. This strategic move is aimed at capturing a broad audience, reinforcing Walmart Inc.’s commitment to providing value to its customers through its omnichannel retail operations, corporate philanthropy, and unwavering dedication to sustainability.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
1 second ago
PSA Mumbai Records Stellar Growth, Handles Over 2 Million TEUs in 2023
PSA Mumbai, nestled in the heart of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNP) in Maharashtra, India, has set a new benchmark in the logistics world. In 2023, the leading container terminal handled over 2 million Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs), registering a whopping 30% year-on-year growth in container volume. Key to Success: Excellence and Strategic Location The
PSA Mumbai Records Stellar Growth, Handles Over 2 Million TEUs in 2023
Shanna Moakler Accuses Ex-Husband Travis Barker of 'Parental Alienation' Amid Provocative Social Media Post
32 mins ago
Shanna Moakler Accuses Ex-Husband Travis Barker of 'Parental Alienation' Amid Provocative Social Media Post
Red Dead Online Invites Players to Engage With Nature for Bonuses and Rewards
38 mins ago
Red Dead Online Invites Players to Engage With Nature for Bonuses and Rewards
Manappuram Finance Shares Tumble After Asirvad Micro Finance IPO Postponement
4 seconds ago
Manappuram Finance Shares Tumble After Asirvad Micro Finance IPO Postponement
Shropshire Emerges as a Global Travel Hotspot Amidst Flooding Trials
2 mins ago
Shropshire Emerges as a Global Travel Hotspot Amidst Flooding Trials
My Rock Ministry: A Beacon of Support for Low-Income Households in Texas
14 mins ago
My Rock Ministry: A Beacon of Support for Low-Income Households in Texas
Latest Headlines
World News
Nation Bids Farewell to Former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday
58 seconds
Nation Bids Farewell to Former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday
Corey Taylor Cancels Tour Amid Health Concerns; Knotfest Faces Criticism
2 mins
Corey Taylor Cancels Tour Amid Health Concerns; Knotfest Faces Criticism
Bafana Bafana's Captain Ronwen Williams on Match Fatigue and Injury: A Test of Resilience
2 mins
Bafana Bafana's Captain Ronwen Williams on Match Fatigue and Injury: A Test of Resilience
Suriname Nominates Albert Ramdin for OAS Secretary General, Withdraws 2024 General Assembly Hosting Bid
2 mins
Suriname Nominates Albert Ramdin for OAS Secretary General, Withdraws 2024 General Assembly Hosting Bid
SFI Erects Unwelcoming Banners Against Kerala Governor in Ponnani
2 mins
SFI Erects Unwelcoming Banners Against Kerala Governor in Ponnani
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Battles Prostate Cancer Amid Controversy
3 mins
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Battles Prostate Cancer Amid Controversy
Increasing Exodus: Republican U.S. Representatives Leaving the House
5 mins
Increasing Exodus: Republican U.S. Representatives Leaving the House
'Food-as-Medicine': A Novel Approach to Managing Type 2 Diabetes
5 mins
'Food-as-Medicine': A Novel Approach to Managing Type 2 Diabetes
Howland High School Boys Basketball Team Triumphs with Strong Defense: A Game Analysis
6 mins
Howland High School Boys Basketball Team Triumphs with Strong Defense: A Game Analysis
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
41 mins
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
4 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
4 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
6 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
6 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
7 hours
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
8 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
8 hours
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app