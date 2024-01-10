Walmart+ Campaign with Andy Cohen Aims to Keep New Year Resolutions Alive

In a bid to inspire customers to stick to their New Year’s resolutions past National Quitter’s Day, Walmart+ has rolled out an appealing campaign featuring the charismatic Andy Cohen. Best-selling author, renowned TV host, and doting father, Cohen is set to highlight the manifold benefits of a Walmart+ membership, sharing his personal resolutions to achieve better health, improve sleep quality, and limit phone usage around his children.

Special Offer to Boost Membership

Integral to this initiative is a special offer where new members can enjoy a $50 Walmart Cash bonus when they sign up for Walmart+ before January 31. This cash can be utilized for in-store or online purchases, providing a significant incentive for those considering membership. The campaign, bolstered by an ingenious group of influencers, seeks to encourage people to persevere with their goals, particularly in January, a month notorious for abandoned resolutions.

Walmart+: A Partner in Achieving Goals

At an annual cost of $98, the Walmart+ membership is designed to support customers in achieving their goals. From money-saving perks to initiatives promoting healthier lifestyles, the membership aims to provide customers with a comprehensive toolkit for their resolution journey.

Promotion Across Varied Platforms

The campaign is slated to be promoted across a diverse range of platforms including the Bravo Network, TikTok, YouTube, Meta, and Pandora. This strategic move is aimed at capturing a broad audience, reinforcing Walmart Inc.’s commitment to providing value to its customers through its omnichannel retail operations, corporate philanthropy, and unwavering dedication to sustainability.