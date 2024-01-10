en English
BNN Newsroom

Wall Street and European Banks Brace for Basel IV Showdown

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:29 pm EST
Wall Street and European Banks Brace for Basel IV Showdown

A looming clash on the horizon between Wall Street and European banks is all set to redefine the global banking landscape. As global regulators gather to discuss Basel IV, the final phase of Basel III banking regulations, Wall Street banks are preparing for a showdown with their European counterparts.

Basel IV: A New Regulatory Landscape

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision is on the brink of finalizing rules that will dictate the capital banks must hold against various types of assets. While these rules are designed to bolster the financial system’s resilience, the approach to their application remains a point of contention.

The Transatlantic Divide

European banks, with their larger holdings of sovereign debt and a higher concentration of corporate loans compared to U.S. banks, have been lobbying for a more flexible approach. They argue that a strict application of the rules could disproportionately affect them. On the other side of the pond, U.S. banks, which have a greater share of mortgage assets, are pushing for a standardized approach to ensure a level playing field.

The Output Floor: A Bone of Contention

The debate centers around the ‘output floor,’ which would limit the extent to which banks can use their internal models to calculate risk weights for assets and thus reduce variability in capital requirements across banks. European banks are concerned that a high output floor would require them to raise significant additional capital, which could impact their profitability and competitiveness.

Wall Street banks, including giants like JPMorgan, Citigroup, and Goldman Sachs, resist the new Basel IV regulatory framework. They argue that these rules would force them to hold excessive capital and cut back on services like mortgage lending. The banks criticize the proposed rules for being unnecessary, overly complex, and promoting complexity over quality. They also clash with some existing U.S. regulations and put already well-capitalized banks at a disadvantage to less robust rivals.

The severity of the situation is such that there is a possibility of the banks taking the battle to the U.S. courts if the regulators do not consider their feedback. The decisions made in these discussions are crucial as they will shape the global banking landscape and influence the resilience of the financial system.

