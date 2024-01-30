WACA to Build Inclusive Playground with Lotterywest's $5.2 Million Grant

The Western Australian Cricket Association (WACA) is set to elevate the standards of cricket facilities with the construction of a new, all-inclusive playground. The initiative, supported by a generous $5.2 million grant from Lotterywest, is part of an extensive plan to upgrade the venue's accessibility and make it more welcoming for all.

Building an Inclusive Playground

With the aim of making WACA one of the country's most accessible venues, the funding will contribute to the creation of an all-abilities playground. This inclusive space is designed to cater to children and families of all abilities, effectively promoting social integration and physical activity. The idea behind this project is to encourage the community to engage more actively with the sports venue, transforming it into a popular destination for local families and sports enthusiasts alike.

Upgrading Facilities and Enhancing Accessibility

Beyond the playground, the Lotterywest grant will facilitate a series of upgrades at the WACA grounds. These include the development of calming and sensory rooms, accessible gym equipment, and all-ability changing facilities. The project will also support the creation of interpretation works for the museum, enhancing its educational value. In a bid to promote inclusivity and accessibility, key areas of the grounds will be equipped with braille and audio looping.

In addition to improving accessibility, the grant will fund art installations reflecting the social and Aboriginal cultural history of the area. This move aligns with broader efforts to renew East Perth, infusing vibrancy into the city and making the WACA a central hub for both sports and culture.