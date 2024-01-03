en English
en English
BNN Newsroom

W100 Ltd Proposes to Transform Former Care Home into High-Quality Hostel

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:44 pm EST
W100 Ltd, a pioneering developer, has unveiled ambitious plans to transform the former Broomfield Court care home in Barmulloch into a 74-bed hostel, responding to the city’s growing need for high-quality short-stay accommodations. The once thriving care home, which catered to dementia patients, was forced to close its doors in 2022 due to financial constraints and a failure to meet the evolving Care Inspectorate regulations.

Preserving the Past, Building for the Future

The proposed hostel intends not just to fill the gap left by the closure of the care home, but to enhance the locale’s charm by preserving the building’s key architectural features. The design will include spacious bedrooms, communal living spaces, and private outdoor areas, enhancing not just the aesthetic appeal of the building but also the local landscape.

Boosting Local Economy

The new development aims to contribute to the region’s long-term economic growth. The availability of a high-quality, short-stay accommodation option is expected to draw visitors and tourists, thereby boosting local businesses and fostering economic activity.

A Hostel with a Difference

The hostel plans to set itself apart with a suite of features aimed at ensuring the comfort, security, and convenience of its guests. These include a requirement for advanced online booking, a ban on one-night stays, a closed-door policy between the hours of 10pm and 8am, and a 24-hour reception service. Additionally, noise restrictions post-10pm will ensure a peaceful environment for guests. Parking provisions include 22 car parking spaces and cycle parking, adding to the convenience for guests.

W100 Ltd believes that this new development will not just be a valuable addition to the city’s accommodation options, but a testament to the city’s resilience and adaptability, effectively repurposing a facility that was once a cornerstone of the community.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

