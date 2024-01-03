W100 Ltd Proposes to Transform Former Care Home into High-Quality Hostel

W100 Ltd, a pioneering developer, has unveiled ambitious plans to transform the former Broomfield Court care home in Barmulloch into a 74-bed hostel, responding to the city’s growing need for high-quality short-stay accommodations. The once thriving care home, which catered to dementia patients, was forced to close its doors in 2022 due to financial constraints and a failure to meet the evolving Care Inspectorate regulations.

Preserving the Past, Building for the Future

The proposed hostel intends not just to fill the gap left by the closure of the care home, but to enhance the locale’s charm by preserving the building’s key architectural features. The design will include spacious bedrooms, communal living spaces, and private outdoor areas, enhancing not just the aesthetic appeal of the building but also the local landscape.

Boosting Local Economy

The new development aims to contribute to the region’s long-term economic growth. The availability of a high-quality, short-stay accommodation option is expected to draw visitors and tourists, thereby boosting local businesses and fostering economic activity.

A Hostel with a Difference

The hostel plans to set itself apart with a suite of features aimed at ensuring the comfort, security, and convenience of its guests. These include a requirement for advanced online booking, a ban on one-night stays, a closed-door policy between the hours of 10pm and 8am, and a 24-hour reception service. Additionally, noise restrictions post-10pm will ensure a peaceful environment for guests. Parking provisions include 22 car parking spaces and cycle parking, adding to the convenience for guests.

W100 Ltd believes that this new development will not just be a valuable addition to the city’s accommodation options, but a testament to the city’s resilience and adaptability, effectively repurposing a facility that was once a cornerstone of the community.