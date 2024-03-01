VROOM Digital Shines Again: Retains Top 3% Google Premier Partner Status in Ireland

VROOM Digital, a distinguished Irish digital marketing agency, has once more secured its position as a Google Premier Partner, affirming its place within the elite top 3% of Google Partners in Ireland. This esteemed recognition underscores the agency's commitment to campaign excellence, growth-driving strategies, and mastery over Google Ads, marking another year of outstanding achievement and industry recognition.

Consistent Excellence and Industry Recognition

Throughout 2023, VROOM Digital's innovative campaigns have garnered accolades at prestigious events such as the Digital Media Awards, highlighting the agency's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional results. Shane Curtin, CEO & Founder of VROOM Digital, expressed pride in the agency's eighth consecutive year as a Google Premier Partner, viewing it as a testament to the team's profound expertise and dedication to client success. This accolade not only places VROOM Digital among a select group of nine accredited Google Partners in Ireland but also affirms its status as a Meta Business Partner, showcasing its prowess across multiple digital advertising platforms.

Empowering Clients with Exclusive Benefits

Bronagh McNamara, Chief Client Officer at VROOM Digital, emphasized that this accreditation transcends a mere badge of honor. It aligns the agency's clients with exclusive Google Ads benefits, contributing significantly to their growth and success. The recognition is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of the entire team, who strive to maintain the highest standards of service and achieve exceptional outcomes for their clients. VROOM Digital remains committed to its partnership with Google, leveraging advanced tools, resources, and support to drive online success and growth for its clients.

Leading the Way in Digital Marketing Excellence

As a member of the Google Partners program, VROOM Digital benefits from access to cutting-edge tools and resources, enhancing its ability to manage Google Ads accounts effectively and stay ahead in the dynamic digital marketing landscape. The agency's consistent achievement as a Google Premier Partner not only highlights its industry-leading capabilities but also sets a benchmark for excellence in digital advertising. With a focus on continuous upskilling and leveraging innovative strategies, VROOM Digital is poised to continue its trajectory of success, driving impactful results for businesses across Ireland and beyond.

As VROOM Digital looks to the future, its sustained achievement as a Google Premier Partner serves as a beacon of excellence in the digital marketing industry. The agency's dedication to delivering unparalleled service and outcomes for its clients ensures that it remains at the forefront of digital innovation, ready to tackle the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.