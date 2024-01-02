Volusia County’s Controversial 40-Acre Development: A Compromise Between Progress and Preservation

The tranquillity of the unincorporated Volusia County, near DeLand, may soon be disrupted by the hustle and bustle of urban development. A proposed 40-acre project, poised at the intersection of State Road 44 and Kepler Road, has drawn the attention of residents and county officials, sparking debates over its potential impacts.

From Serenity to Urban High Intensity

The blueprints of the project reveal intentions to construct over 200 multifamily housing units, a grocery store, and additional retail space. A transformation of this magnitude, however, comes with implications. The developers have requested a rezoning of the area to ‘commercial and urban high intensity’ to usher the project into reality. The reclassification, if approved, could significantly change the landscape and character of the region.

Concerns Over Traffic and Wildlife

Residents like Ken Ritter, who have lived in close proximity to the site for decades, have voiced concerns about the potential increase in traffic. A Traffic Impact Analysis forecasts an addition of 13,339 daily vehicle trips, potentially straining the existing infrastructure. Wildlife could also bear the brunt of this development. The land, inhabited by deer and other local species, could be severely affected.

Awaiting the Commissioners’ Verdict

The fate of the project now rests in the hands of the Volusia County commissioners. A vote is imminent, but the developers’ attorney, Matt Watts, may request a postponement. While Watts declined to comment, he has previously emphasized the community’s need for a new grocery store—a requirement that the project aims to fulfill.