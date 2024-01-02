en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Volusia County’s Controversial 40-Acre Development: A Compromise Between Progress and Preservation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:35 pm EST
Volusia County’s Controversial 40-Acre Development: A Compromise Between Progress and Preservation

The tranquillity of the unincorporated Volusia County, near DeLand, may soon be disrupted by the hustle and bustle of urban development. A proposed 40-acre project, poised at the intersection of State Road 44 and Kepler Road, has drawn the attention of residents and county officials, sparking debates over its potential impacts.

From Serenity to Urban High Intensity

The blueprints of the project reveal intentions to construct over 200 multifamily housing units, a grocery store, and additional retail space. A transformation of this magnitude, however, comes with implications. The developers have requested a rezoning of the area to ‘commercial and urban high intensity’ to usher the project into reality. The reclassification, if approved, could significantly change the landscape and character of the region.

Concerns Over Traffic and Wildlife

Residents like Ken Ritter, who have lived in close proximity to the site for decades, have voiced concerns about the potential increase in traffic. A Traffic Impact Analysis forecasts an addition of 13,339 daily vehicle trips, potentially straining the existing infrastructure. Wildlife could also bear the brunt of this development. The land, inhabited by deer and other local species, could be severely affected.

Awaiting the Commissioners’ Verdict

The fate of the project now rests in the hands of the Volusia County commissioners. A vote is imminent, but the developers’ attorney, Matt Watts, may request a postponement. While Watts declined to comment, he has previously emphasized the community’s need for a new grocery store—a requirement that the project aims to fulfill.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Maestro Dobel Tequila Launches Second Annual Atelier: Trajineras Edition

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Resorts World Genting Gifts Memorable Day to Orphans at SkyWorlds Theme Park

By BNN Correspondents

Zimbabwean Companies Turn to USD Salaries Amid Economic Volatility

By Olalekan Adigun

Anticipation Builds for New North Point Mall Redevelopment Plans

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Thulani Sibanda Nearing Agreement to Coach Bulawayo Chiefs ...
@BNN Newsroom · 3 seconds
Thulani Sibanda Nearing Agreement to Coach Bulawayo Chiefs ...
heart comment 0
Valencia College’s Robotics Program: A Powerhouse for Semiconductor Industry

By Olalekan Adigun

Valencia College's Robotics Program: A Powerhouse for Semiconductor Industry
Canada Goose Holdings Inc: Fluctuations in Share Price Despite Sales Growth

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canada Goose Holdings Inc: Fluctuations in Share Price Despite Sales Growth
Liverpool’s Challenging Journey to the FA Cup Amid Player Absences

By Salman Khan

Liverpool's Challenging Journey to the FA Cup Amid Player Absences
Migrants in Chicago: A Struggle for Asylum and Integration

By BNN Correspondents

Migrants in Chicago: A Struggle for Asylum and Integration
Latest Headlines
World News
Chic-Fil-A Rebel Roundball Classic: A Showcase of High School Basketball Prowess
4 mins
Chic-Fil-A Rebel Roundball Classic: A Showcase of High School Basketball Prowess
Cleveland Browns Announce Roster Moves Amid Successful Season
4 mins
Cleveland Browns Announce Roster Moves Amid Successful Season
Rachael Attard Shakes Up Fitness Norms with 'Booty Boost' Program
4 mins
Rachael Attard Shakes Up Fitness Norms with 'Booty Boost' Program
Zimbabwe's Year of Turmoil: A Recap of 2023
4 mins
Zimbabwe's Year of Turmoil: A Recap of 2023
Teaneck High School Triumphs Over Demarest in Big North National Division Basketball Game
4 mins
Teaneck High School Triumphs Over Demarest in Big North National Division Basketball Game
Ashleigh Barty's Brisbane Visit: A Nostalgic Journey and a Flicker of Hope
4 mins
Ashleigh Barty's Brisbane Visit: A Nostalgic Journey and a Flicker of Hope
MacIntyre Park's AJ Cherry Shines in Middle School Georgia Elite Classic
4 mins
MacIntyre Park's AJ Cherry Shines in Middle School Georgia Elite Classic
Denver Reopens Rental Assistance Program Amid Rising Evictions
5 mins
Denver Reopens Rental Assistance Program Amid Rising Evictions
Jaren Mangham Returns to Michigan State Football for 2024 Season
5 mins
Jaren Mangham Returns to Michigan State Football for 2024 Season
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
50 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app