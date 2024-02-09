Vivica A. Fox on Perseverance, Daily Goals, and Supporting Fellow Actresses

Renowned actress Vivica A. Fox shared her insights on the trials and realities of film production during a recent interview, emphasizing the importance of resilience and achieving daily goals. Her comments came in response to a question about whether she had encountered similar issues to those raised by Taraji P. Henson during promotions for 'The Color Purple.'

Perseverance and Daily Goals

Fox, known for her iconic roles in films like "Independence Day" and "Kill Bill," spoke about her work ethic and commitment to completing projects. "I just want to get the job done," she asserted. "We can discuss the issues later with my team, but I don't like complaining on set."

This approach seems to be a defining characteristic of Fox's career, which has spanned over three decades in the entertainment industry. Her focus on daily goals and accomplishments has allowed her to navigate the challenging landscape of film production.

Voicing Grievances and Supporting Fellow Actresses

When asked about Taraji P. Henson's recent comments regarding pay disparity and working conditions in Hollywood, Fox expressed empathy and understanding. Henson had criticized the production of "The Color Purple" for certain conditions, such as cast members being asked to drive themselves and being paid less than they deserved.

"I can understand why she felt the need to voice her grievances," Fox said. "It's important to support each other and stand up for what's right."

However, Fox also clarified that she had not personally experienced the same issues as Henson. "I felt good about my work and didn't encounter the same problems," she stated. "But I'm glad she spoke out, and I support her."

Addressing the Reputations of Influential Figures

Fox also touched on the discomfort within the Black community when it comes to addressing the reputations of influential figures like Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, and Lee Daniels. She emphasized the importance of speaking out to prevent future generations from facing the same struggles.

"It's not about tearing anyone down," Fox explained. "It's about holding each other accountable and making sure that everyone is treated fairly and with respect."

In the end, Fox's message is one of perseverance, unity, and progress. By focusing on daily goals, voicing concerns in a constructive manner, and supporting fellow actresses, she hopes to contribute to a more equitable and inclusive entertainment industry.

As Vivica A. Fox continues to make her mark in Hollywood, her commitment to hard work, resilience, and advocacy serves as an inspiration to many. By sharing her experiences and insights, she helps shed light on the realities of film production and encourages others to strive for positive change.