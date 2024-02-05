Virtus Solis: Harnessing Space for Earth's Energy Needs

Space-based solar power startup, Virtus Solis, is rising on the horizon of renewable energy with an ambitious plan to harness the low-cost launch capabilities of SpaceX's Starship. In a futuristic approach, Virtus Solis plans to deploy modular satellites that will beam power back to Earth. These satellites, promising to cost less to launch than through traditional methods, aim to provide a renewable energy source that is potentially more affordable than coal or natural gas.

Groundbreaking In-orbit Demonstration

The company has scheduled an in-orbit demonstration for 2027, which will aim to showcase their ability to transmit power from orbit to the ground. In a mission of unprecedented scale, the plan involves launching twenty-five thousand 1-kilowatt solar power modules per SpaceX Starship flight, which will be assembled in space. The system is designed to deliver power continuously, with two arrays working in tandem to ensure a full 24-hour period of power generation.

Launching a New Era

Virtus Solis has already made significant strides by testing their components on the ground over a range of 200 meters. The cost-effectiveness of the project is bolstered by the anticipated reduction in launch costs provided by SpaceX's Starship. This initiative is expected to decrease costs by up to 40% initially, and potentially down to $33 per kilogram with a fully reusable Starship. This drastic reduction in launch expenses would make it feasible to deploy hundreds of thousands of these satellites for large-scale power systems ranging from 200 MW to 8000 MW.

Orbiting Power Stations

The satellites, each measuring 1.65 meters in diameter, would be positioned in a highly elliptical Molniya orbit. This strategic positioning ensures that at least one array is always in line of sight with ground stations. The transmission of energy from space to Earth would be accomplished using 10 GHz microwaves to ground-based rectennas. As Virtus Solis embarks on this space-age journey, the world watches with bated breath, waiting to witness a new dawn in renewable energy.