Viridian Therapeutics Launches Public Offering of Common and Series B Preferred Stock

Biotechnology enterprise Viridian Therapeutics, Inc., renowned for its work on medicines for serious and rare diseases, has initiated an underwritten public offering of its common stock and Series B preferred stock. The securities involved in this offering are solely from Viridian with the company also expressing intentions to provide a 30-day option for underwriters to procure additional common stock. The Series B preferred stock, subject to certain ownership limitations, can be converted into common stock.

Advertisment

Capital Utilization and Underwriters

The funds gathered from this offering will be directed towards supporting Viridian's clinical development programs and addressing other corporate needs. Jefferies and Leerink Partners have been named as the joint lead book-running managers for the offering.

SEC Registration and Prospectus Details

Advertisment

The offering is based on a registration statement that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which came into effect on September 9, 2022. The company is also slated to file a preliminary prospectus supplement detailing the offering with the SEC. However, it is worth noting that the offering is contingent on market conditions and standard closing conditions.

Viridian's Current Research Focus

Viridian Therapeutics is at the forefront of several clinical trials for thyroid eye disease (TED). The company’s ultimate aim is to deliver best-in-class therapies. Alongside this, Viridian is also developing a portfolio of neonatal Fc receptor inhibitors that could potentially be used in the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

The company has highlighted that the press release includes forward-looking statements. These are based on current beliefs and expectations, but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could influence the actual results of the offering and the application of proceeds.