Virgin Mobile KSA Partners with IST Networks for Genesys Cloud Migration to Enhance Customer Experience

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant move to bolster customer experience, Virgin Mobile KSA, under Beyond One Group, collaborates with IST Networks, a platinum Genesys partner, to initiate a comprehensive Customer Experience Transformation project. This strategic partnership aims to transition Virgin Mobile's fragmented customer service platforms to a unified Genesys Cloud solution, marking a pivotal step in their over five-year relationship.

Strategic Partnership for Digital Innovation

The collaboration between Virgin Mobile KSA and IST Networks is set to revolutionize the customer service landscape. By migrating to a single, cloud-based Genesys Cloud platform, Virgin Mobile intends to consolidate its diverse customer service channels, including voice, social media, messaging, WhatsApp, and a Conversational AI Chatbot. This integration is designed to streamline customer interactions and enhance service delivery by offering a seamless omnichannel experience. Virgin Mobile's dedication to digital innovation within the Saudi telecommunications sector is evident in its unique mobile plans, app features, and customer-centric approach, distinguishing it in a competitive marketplace.

Enhancing Customer Experience with Genesys Cloud

The Genesys Cloud platform is renowned for its AI-powered experience orchestration, enabling organizations to deliver empathetic, personalized experiences at scale. As a comprehensive, cloud-born solution, Genesys Cloud supports organizational growth by facilitating the delivery of the right customer experience at the right time. This initiative not only signifies a technological migration but also represents a fundamental shift in Virgin Mobile KSA's customer engagement strategy. By unifying multiple communication channels onto a single platform, the project aims to tackle the challenges of previously siloed management systems, promising a more streamlined service experience and improved agent work environment through a unified cloud desktop.

Recognition and Future Prospects

Virgin Mobile KSA's innovative approach has earned it accolades from the Saudi Communications Space & Technology Commission (CST) for having the lowest number of customer complaints per 100,000 subscribers among mobile operators in the region, according to recent studies. This partnership with IST Networks and the migration to Genesys Cloud not only underscores Virgin Mobile's commitment to customer satisfaction but also sets a new benchmark for digital excellence in the telecommunications industry. As this initiative unfolds, it heralds a new era of customer experience in Saudi Arabia, with potential implications for the broader market and consumer expectations.