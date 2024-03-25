Virat Kohli Astonished by Faf du Plessis' Hidden T20 Bowling Feat Before IPL 2024 Clash

Before Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) welcomed Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their first home game of the new season, members of the Bengaluru-based franchise were stumped by an intriguing question on the latest episode of RCB Bold Diaries. Which current Royal Challengers Bengaluru player was the first to take two consecutive five-wicket hauls in T20s? Answering the million-dollar question, batting icon Kohli picked New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson while Australia’s Glenn Maxwell named Karn Sharma.

Advertisment

Unexpected Bowling Maestro

Pacer Mohammed Siraj was convinced that Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga had achieved the incredible feat. Pacer Akash Deep thought it could be former RCB star Harshal Patel meanwhile, Bengaluru's rising star Mahipal Lomror settled for speedster Siraj. Instead of nominating Anil Kumble and Yuzvendra Chahal, veteran batter Dinesh Karthik picked his teammate Himanshu Sharma.

Revelation Shocks Teammates

Advertisment

"Domestic or international?," RCB skipper Du Plessis enquired after the question posed to the franchise skipper. "I was going to say Faf du Plessis. Is that correct?," Du Plessis added. To everyone's surprise, it was former South Africa skipper Du Plessis who achieved the staggering feat back in 2011 and 2012. The RCB skipper claimed 5/19 and 5/28 in the South African domestic arena. "Who bowls leg-spin? Faf? What!," Kohli reacted after it was revealed that Du Plessis was the first to take two consecutive five-wicket hauls in the shortest format. “Faf, I never expected you to do that!” Karthik added.

Impressive T20 Bowling Record

Du Plessis dismissed the likes of Quinton de Kock, Neil McKenzie, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Morris and Thami Tsolekile in his second five-wicket haul. While de Kock was caught, Du Plessis cleaned up all other batters. Former South Africa captain Du Plessis has only two wickets under his belt in the 50-over format. Averaging 18.34 and an economy rate of 6.96, the RCB skipper bagged 50 wickets in his T20 career.