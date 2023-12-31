en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Vince Carter Nominated for Naismith Hall of Fame

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:13 am EST
Vince Carter Nominated for Naismith Hall of Fame

Vince Carter, the former luminary of the Brooklyn Nets, is on the cusp of another milestone in his illustrious career, as he receives a nomination for the Naismith Hall of Fame. Revered for his unique achievement as being the first NBA player to play across four different decades, this nomination is a testament to Carter’s enduring prowess on the court.

Exceptional Career and High Induction Chances

According to Basketball Reference, Carter’s chances of induction stand at a staggering 94.5 percent. These odds mirror the remarkable career that Carter has carved out over his years in the NBA. During his five-season stint with the Nets, Vince Carter netted an impressive 8,834 points in 374 games. Despite these high odds, Carter maintains his humility, viewing the nomination itself as an honor, and tempering his excitement until the official induction announcement.

The Road to Induction

The journey to the Hall of Fame is still in process. The announcement of finalists for the coveted spots will occur on February 16 during the NBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis. The unveiling of the 2024 class will take place during the NCAA Final Four in Phoenix on April 6, and the enshrinement ceremony is scheduled for August 17.

First Visit to the Hall of Fame?

Interestingly, Carter, despite his extensive career, has not yet visited the Hall of Fame situated in Springfield, Massachusetts. Even his participation in the Hall of Fame Game for North Carolina against Arizona did not lead him to explore the famed institution. If he is inducted, the enshrinement ceremony might mark his inaugural visit to the Hall of Fame.

While Carter’s nomination has been warmly received, the basketball world has also been stirred up by the omission of former Boston Celtics head coach, K C Jones, from the nominees, sparking debate and criticism within the industry.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kentucky Nurse Lucinda Mullins Displays Resilience After Quadruple Amputation

By Rafia Tasleem

Father's Heartbreaking Story Sheds Light on Mental Health Struggles and Suicide

By Mazhar Abbas

Brake Failure Leads to Unusual Incident in Bhagalpur, Bihar

By Rafia Tasleem

Violence Escalates in Southern Gaza: Over 160 Palestinians Dead

By BNN Correspondents

Ex-APC Official Salihu Lukman Criticizes Leadership, Resigns Over Acco ...
@BNN Newsroom · 1 hour
Ex-APC Official Salihu Lukman Criticizes Leadership, Resigns Over Acco ...
heart comment 0
Google’s Vibrant Doodle Ushers in New Year 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Google's Vibrant Doodle Ushers in New Year 2024
Glenconner Empire’s Last Stand: The End of an Era in the Caribbean

By BNN Correspondents

Glenconner Empire's Last Stand: The End of an Era in the Caribbean
Significant £120M Development Project Approved in St Helier, Jersey

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Significant £120M Development Project Approved in St Helier, Jersey
Amazon Alexa’s Unprompted Conversations Spark Concerns Over Smart Device Unpredictability

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Amazon Alexa's Unprompted Conversations Spark Concerns Over Smart Device Unpredictability
Latest Headlines
World News
Kentucky Nurse Lucinda Mullins Displays Resilience After Quadruple Amputation
36 seconds
Kentucky Nurse Lucinda Mullins Displays Resilience After Quadruple Amputation
Father's Heartbreaking Story Sheds Light on Mental Health Struggles and Suicide
1 min
Father's Heartbreaking Story Sheds Light on Mental Health Struggles and Suicide
New Era for Manchester United: Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Investment and its Potential Impact
2 mins
New Era for Manchester United: Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Investment and its Potential Impact
Irish Rugby Stars Joke About Potential UFC Careers as Conor McGregor Announces Comeback
3 mins
Irish Rugby Stars Joke About Potential UFC Careers as Conor McGregor Announces Comeback
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
3 mins
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
Fireworks-Related Injuries Surge to 115 in the Philippines on New Year's Eve
3 mins
Fireworks-Related Injuries Surge to 115 in the Philippines on New Year's Eve
Australia Ushers in 2024 with Sweeping Legislative Changes
4 mins
Australia Ushers in 2024 with Sweeping Legislative Changes
Luka Doncic Shines in Mavericks' Victory Over Warriors
4 mins
Luka Doncic Shines in Mavericks' Victory Over Warriors
Sadhguru Discusses Fitness and Mental Health on 'Mann Ki Baat'
4 mins
Sadhguru Discusses Fitness and Mental Health on 'Mann Ki Baat'
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
7 mins
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
6 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
6 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
7 hours
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
9 hours
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
13 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
14 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
15 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
16 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app