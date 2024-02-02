Villanueva Addresses Constitutional Amendment Initiative: 'Liars Go to Hell'

On National Bible Day, in a passionate privilege speech, Senator Joel Villanueva addressed the controversial issue of the people's initiative to amend the 1987 Constitution of the Philippines. The senator, known for his integrity and commitment to public service, urged proponents of the initiative to uphold these same values, cautioning against misleading the public with false promises of social programs in exchange for supporting the constitutional amendments.

Integrity in Constitutional Change

Villanueva spoke candidly about his faith in the legitimacy of people's initiatives as a tool for constitutional amendment. However, he emphasized the imperative need for honesty and transparency in the process. He asserted that changes to the Constitution, the nation's guiding document, should not be leveraged for personal or political gain but should reflect the genuine will and best interests of the Filipino people.

Call to Colleagues in the House

The senator also used his platform to call on his colleagues in the House of Representatives, urging them to prioritize national welfare over personal interests. The Senate, in a display of unity, has unanimously opposed this particular people's initiative, accusing the House of bankrolling it to dilute the Senate's power in constitutional amendments, a claim vehemently denied by the House.

During the course of the speech, a poignant moment arose when Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa inquired about the repercussions for those resorting to deception. Villanueva responded with a stern biblical warning that "liars go to hell."