BNN Newsroom

‘Viewpoint’ Returns: A Panel Discussion on the Upcoming Major Stories of the Year

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:48 am EST
The television program ‘Viewpoint’ is gearing up to return with an intriguing episode that promises a comprehensive outlook on the major stories expected to unfold this year. The episode will assemble a panel of distinguished figures, each of whom will provide their unique insights into upcoming events and developments, both in Gibraltar and potentially globally.

Panel of Experts

The panel will include Dominique Searle, the Gibraltar Representative in London, widely known for his sharp analysis and insights into policy matters. Joining him will be esteemed editors from the Chronicle and GBC News, identified by their Twitter handles as ‘brian_in_gib‘ and ‘podvaz‘, respectively. Their vast experience in journalism and nuanced understanding of global affairs promise to add depth to the discussion.

Additional Perspectives

Blogger Robert Vasquez, popularly known as ‘llanitowold‘ on social media platforms, will also be part of the panel. His knack for dissecting complex issues and presenting them in an easily digestible format has earned him a significant following. His involvement is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the conversation.

Facts Over Fiction

In line with the show’s commitment to promoting responsible journalism, the episode will also address two false stories that have recently been circulating online. The first false claim suggests a secret underground tunnel connected to the Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters was used for child sex trafficking. The second erroneous claim is that a video clip shows liberals dressing up as supporters of former President Donald Trump before participating in the Jan 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, implying the riot was an inside job. The episode will debunk both of these false claims and provide the true facts behind the events.

The ‘Viewpoint’ episode will be broadcast on GBC TV Gibraltar at 9:30 pm. It invites viewers to tune in to witness an enlightening conversation and gain a better understanding of the significant stories that are expected to shape the course of the year.

BNN Newsroom
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

