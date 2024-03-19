Vietnam's Tan Hoang Minh Group's Trial Highlights $355M Bond Scam Amid Anti-Corruption Drive

HANOI (AFP)–A top Vietnamese property tycoon went on trial Tuesday accused of cheating thousands of investors in a USD355 million bond scam, in the communist nation’s latest criminal case targeting high-flying business leaders. Vietnam has embarked on a sweeping graft crackdown in recent years, with corrupt officials and senior business figures among 4,400 people indicted in more than 1,700 cases since 2021. Do Anh Dung, head of the Tan Hoang Minh group, which specialises in luxury offices and apartments, went on trial in Hanoi on Tuesday alongside his son Do Hoang Viet and 13 others on fraud charges. They are accused of illegally acquiring USD355 million in a bond sale to 6,630 investors — all of whom have been invited to attend the trial, which is expected to last around three weeks. Thousands took up the invitation and poured into the Hanoi People’s Court, where a large viewing area was set up with CCTV to allow the victims to follow proceedings.

Advertisment

The Background and Implications of the Case

According to previous state media reports, by January 2022, the Tan Hoang Minh group, was struggling with debts of some USD810 million because of stalled projects and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The defendants sold bonds to raise capital, promising investors high returns, but embezzled the USD355 million raised, VNexpress news site reported, quoting a copy of the indictment. The father and son have already repaid the USD355 million as restitution to the affected parties, state media have reported. More than 1,000 victims have submitted letters to the court asking for leniency for the defendants.

Comparative Perspective: Vietnam's Largest Fraud Case

Advertisment

In the country’s biggest ever fraud case, Truong My Lan, chairwoman of the Van Thinh Phat property development group, is currently on trial in Ho Chi Minh City accused of embezzling USD12.5 billion. This trial of 86 people, including former senior state bank and government officials, is expected to end in late April. The scale and implications of these cases underscore the Vietnamese government's commitment to rooting out corruption and restoring trust in its business sectors.

Public and Investor Reaction

The trial has garnered significant public attention, reflecting widespread concern over the integrity of Vietnam’s business practices and the government's efforts to ensure accountability. Investors, many of whom attended the trial, remain anxious about the future of their investments and the broader implications for Vietnam’s real estate sector, which has been hit hard by the pandemic and is now facing additional scrutiny due to these high-profile fraud cases.

As the trial unfolds, it serves as a critical juncture for Vietnam's fight against corruption, offering a litmus test for the government's resolve in enforcing accountability among its business elite. The outcome of this case could have far-reaching implications for investor confidence and the overall attractiveness of Vietnam as a destination for foreign investment, particularly in the luxury real estate sector.