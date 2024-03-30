Vietnam Football's Crisis: Walters Critiques Players Amid Troussier's Dismissal

Following a series of disappointing defeats, the Vietnam Football Federation's decision to terminate coach Philippe Troussier's contract has sparked widespread debate. However, football pundit Ryan Walters suggests that responsibility also lies with the players, highlighting a mismatch between Troussier's tactics and the team's abilities. This controversy comes after Vietnam's historic three consecutive losses to Indonesia, signaling a need for introspection within the team.
Unfit Tactics and Player Accountability
Walters, deeply familiar with Southeast Asian football, pointed out the incompatibility of Troussier's playing style with the Vietnamese team's strengths. Despite this tactical misalignment leading to Vietnam's underperformance, Walters argues that the players themselves must undertake a period of self-reflection. The recent 0-3 defeat to Indonesia, marking Troussier's final game, underscores a critical moment for Vietnamese football, suggesting both coaching strategies and player efforts are in question.
Leadership in Transition
The team's experienced members, such as Do Hung Dung and Nguyen Quang Hai, have struggled to maintain form, contributing to a series of losses under Troussier's leadership. This phase of transition, according to Walters, demands heightened leadership from the players, a challenge compounded by the misfit tactics employed. The absence of key players due to injuries further exacerbated the team's difficulties, highlighting the need for a cohesive and adaptable approach moving forward.
Looking Ahead: The Path to Recovery
As Vietnam's football community reflects on this turbulent period, the search for a new coach who can align with the players' strengths and restore the team's confidence is paramount. Walters emphasizes the importance of adaptability in coaching, suggesting that the next coach should prioritize tailoring tactics to the players' capabilities to foster improvement. This approach, coupled with renewed commitment from the players, could mark the beginning of Vietnam's recovery in international football.