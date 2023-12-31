en English
BNN Newsroom

Victory Christian Centre’s New Year’s Eve Service: A Beacon of Hope and Unity

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:13 pm EST
Victory Christian Centre's New Year's Eve Service: A Beacon of Hope and Unity

As the clock winds down on the final hours of 2023, hundreds of individuals gather at the Victory Christian Centre in anticipation of a spiritually charged New Year’s Eve. The church, known for its diverse and engaging programs, is hosting a unique event to bid farewell to the old year and herald the arrival of the new. Amidst a world often fraught with division and strife, this gathering stands as a testament to the power of unity and shared faith.

Embracing the New Year with Spiritual Resolve

The event, scheduled for Sunday, December 31st at 10 pm, is not merely a religious gathering. It is a communal beacon of hope, a source of spiritual nourishment, and a time for reflection. The Victory Christian Centre has chosen this occasion to celebrate the blessings of 2023, while simultaneously looking forward with anticipation and faith to 2024. Regular Sunday evening Bible classes have been cancelled to make way for this significant service, demonstrating the importance placed on this spiritual transition.

A Gathering of Faith and Anticipation

Apart from the traditional worship and praise, the church has taken the initiative to create a spiritual roadmap for the upcoming year. With a focus on finishing 2023 on a strong note and stepping into 2024 with renewed vigor and determination, attendees are encouraged to ‘speak into the new year with faith’. This practice signifies the power of positive affirmation and its role in shaping our reality, a principle deeply ingrained in the Christian faith.

Communion: A Symbolic Act of Unity

To further strengthen the bond of the community, the event will also include a holy communion. This act, a cornerstone of Christian worship, symbolizes union with Christ. The church has decided to hold this event over Zoom, ensuring that the spiritual connection remains unbroken, despite physical distances. Those interested in participating in this moment of unity and anticipation are invited to RSVP to receive the link for the virtual gathering.

BNN Newsroom
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

