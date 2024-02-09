Victoria's New Landmark: The 12-Storey Hampton Inn Set to Rise from the Plaza Hotel Site

Victoria, BC, is bracing for a new landmark because Ocean Gate Developments Ltd. has submited plans for a 12-storey Hampton Inn, set to rise from the ashes of the former Plaza Hotel.

Advertisment

A Beacon of Hospitality Amidst Change

The proposal, submitted on February 6th, outlines a vision of a modern 12-storey building at the corner of Pandora Avenue and Government Street. This site, marked by a plywood wall displaying pandemic messages for the past four years, will soon echo with the hum of travelers and locals alike.

The Hampton Inn, designed by Don Luxton and Associates Inc., D'Ambrosio Architecture and Urbanism, and Hapa Collaborative, will feature 198 mid-priced, family-focused rooms. The ground floor will be dedicated to commercial retail space, inviting a lively mix of businesses to the area.

Advertisment

A Public Plaza: The Heart of the Hampton Inn

Beyond its hospitality offerings, the Hampton Inn is set to redefine downtown Victoria's public spaces. A public plaza, designed to receive several hours of sunlight daily, will become a new gathering place for the community.

Features such as a misting area, rest areas, and a tree canopy promise a welcoming environment for all. This plaza is intended to complement existing downtown spaces, fostering a sense of community and connection.

Advertisment

Blending the Old and the New: A Tribute to Victoria's Architectural Heritage

The Hampton Inn's design pays homage to Victoria's rich architectural past. Blending contemporary design with Edwardian and classical influences, the building will resonate with the aesthetic of many downtown buildings constructed between 1901 and 1910.

This fusion of old and new is more than just aesthetic; it's a testament to Victoria's resilience and adaptability, reflecting the city's ability to honor its history while embracing the future.

As Victoria prepares for new short-term rental restrictions in May, the hotel industry anticipates a surge in demand. The Hampton Inn, with its strategic location and thoughtful design, is poised to alleviate some of the pressure on Victoria's tourism, retail, and restaurant sectors.

As the sun sets on the plywood wall that has stood sentinel over the former Plaza Hotel site for the last four years, a new dawn beckons. The Hampton Inn, with its promise of hospitality, community, and architectural harmony, stands ready to welcome visitors and locals alike to a new chapter in Victoria's story.