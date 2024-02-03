Vicky Jain Clarifies Controversial Incident with Wife Ankita Lokhande on Bigg Boss 17

In an unfolding saga that has captured the attention of reality show audiences, contestant Vicky Jain has publicly addressed a controversial incident involving his wife, Ankita Lokhande, on the set of Bigg Boss 17. A particular moment from the show, where Jain appeared to be on the brink of slapping Lokhande, catapulted into virality, raising eyebrows and sparking debates about domestic violence.

The Controversial Episode

The incident in question transpired during an intense episode of the popular reality show. In the heat of the moment, Jain's hand gesture suggested that he was about to slap his real-life wife. This visual element stirred a whirlwind of speculation among viewers who interpreted the gesture as indicative of a deeper, more troubling issue.

Jain's Clarification

In a recent interview, Jain took the opportunity to address the incident, asserting that his gesture did not reflect his true intentions. He clarified that he never intended to physically harm Lokhande and that the gesture was nothing more than a misinterpretation in the context of their individual games on the show.

"We are strong in our relationship," Jain emphasised, acknowledging that the moment might have appeared harsh in the video clip. However, he stressed that his education and personal growth have shaped him into a person who does not resort to such reactions.

Maintaining Composure Amid Disputes

Jain further insisted on his ability to control his emotions, even amid the significant disputes that arise in the reality show environment. He maintained that he has always upheld proper conduct, steering clear of any form of abuse. His comments served to dispel any notions that the gesture reflected his actual disposition or that domestic violence was an issue in their relationship.

Despite the controversy, Jain ended the show at the 6th position, while Lokhande secured the 4th spot, demonstrating their individual strengths and resilience in the face of adversity.