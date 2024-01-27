VHP Demands Handover of Disputed Gyanvapi Site Amidst Historical Controversy

Delving into a historical controversy, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), a right-wing Hindu nationalist organization in India, has issued a statement regarding the long-disputed Gyanvapi case. The VHP has urged the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, representing the Muslim community, to cede control of the contested site to the Hindu community. Located in the religiously significant city of Varanasi, the site is claimed by the VHP to be the original grounds of the ancient Kashi Vishwanath Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Historical Claims and Legal Disputes

The VHP alleges that the Gyanvapi Mosque, currently situated on the site, was constructed after partial demolition of the original temple during Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's reign. This assertion is part of a wider, ongoing debate and legal battle over the history and ownership of various religious sites in India, a contentious issue causing tension between Hindu and Muslim communities.

Archaeological Evidence and the Gyanvapi Case

The VHP's recent demand stems from the report submitted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which purportedly confirms the existence of a Hindu temple prior to the mosque's construction. The ASI report cites inscriptions and carvings related to Hindu deities found in the mosque, lending weight to the claim of a pre-existing Hindu temple at the site. In addition, the VHP has called for Hindus to be permitted to offer 'sewa puja' to the 'Shivlinga' found at the disputed site.

Controversy and Future Implications

The VHP's statement is poised to ignite further controversy and potentially influence the legal proceedings related to the site. They have suggested that the Gyanvapi Mosque be declared a Hindu temple and handed over to the Hindu community, a move that could have significant social and political implications. The VHP's stance on the issue is indicative of the complexities surrounding the history and ownership of religious sites in India and the potential for such disputes to disrupt communal harmony.