Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record

In the quaint town of Maple Lake, Minnesota, Vern Simon has been officially recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records for owning the largest collection of Kiss Memorabilia on the planet. A bittersweet triumph, as Simon was driven by financial strain to part with his cherished collection, a testament to his passion and dedication that began when he was just nine years old.

A Collection Born of Passion

Simon’s fascination with the band Kiss became his life’s pursuit. His goal to be the ultimate fan led him to collect 3,799 unique items, a feat achieved without any duplicates. His dedication saw him amass a collection that even surpassed the holdings of the Kiss museum in Las Vegas. Simon’s collection, an assortment of Kiss-related dolls, comic books, toys, and other merchandise, was a testament to his unwavering adoration for the band.

Triumph Amidst Sorrow

Despite the circumstances that led to the sale of his collection, Simon takes immense pride in his achievement. Being acknowledged by the Guinness Book of World Records was a silver lining during a challenging financial period. The record was submitted to Guinness with the total number of items tallied during an interview with KARE 11. Even in parting with his collection, Simon’s passion for collecting did not wane.

Legacy Continues

His record-setting collection may have found new homes, but Simon’s legacy as the top Kiss fan remains unchallenged. He stands ready to defend his record, demonstrating an unwavering love for the band. While he had to part ways with his beloved collection, Simon’s aspiration to continue his pursuit remains undeterred.