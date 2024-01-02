en English
BNN Newsroom

Ventura Community Bands Together to Fund Creek Clearing Project

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:10 pm EST
Ventura Community Bands Together to Fund Creek Clearing Project

The quiet community north of Ventura has been wrestling with a looming crisis. The residents have been hindered from accessing their homes due to a buildup of mud and debris along Coyote Creek, a consequence of last winter’s severe storms. The potential for future flooding threatens to compound the issue, given the community’s limited alternate route for access.

Community Rally Behind Fundraising Efforts

A grant-funded project estimated at $1.5 million aims to resolve this predicament by clearing 3,300 feet of Coyote Creek to create a channel. The community was required to contribute $94,000 towards this project. Demonstrating resilience and unity, they managed to raise an impressive $70,000 through personal pledges, fundraisers, and even a benefit concert.

County Steps in to Fill the Financial Gap

County Supervisor Matt LaVere has stepped forward with a proposal for the county to cover the remaining $25,000 from its general fund. The rationale behind this intervention is that the project could also potentially benefit county parkland. This proposal is expected to come under consideration by the Board of Supervisors.

Project Funded by Natural Resources Conservation Service

The project is predominantly funded through a grant from the Natural Resources Conservation Service and the California Office of Emergency Services. The project involves removing a staggering 21,400 cubic yards of sediment, a measure aimed at preventing possible future flooding. Despite initial hopes of completion before the onset of the new rainy season, the project has faced delays.

Despite these setbacks, residents remain hopeful and relieved. Nikki Katz, a local resident, expressed gratitude for the support. The community’s collective efforts and the impending project have brought a sigh of relief that the crisis will soon be addressed.

BNN Newsroom
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

