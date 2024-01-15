en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Venezuela’s Leftist Rift: Communist Party Denounces Chavismo’s Expulsion Plot

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:01 pm EST
Venezuela’s Leftist Rift: Communist Party Denounces Chavismo’s Expulsion Plot

Political tremors are rippling through Venezuela as the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV) publicly denounces Chavismo, the current governing political movement led by the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV). In a move that signals deepening rifts within the country’s leftist bloc, the PCV alleges Chavismo is scheming to oust its only national deputy from the National Assembly.

The Unraveling Alliance

Historically, the PCV and PSUV have been staunch allies, united by their shared ideological roots in socialism and communism. However, the recent denouncement by the PCV suggests a significant departure from this alliance. The PCV accuses the PSUV of veering away from the leftist principles they once jointly advocated, engaging in practices that undermine democratic norms.

Power Struggles and Ideological Divergence

The specifics behind the potential expulsion remain veiled, yet the incident stands as a stark symbol of the broader power struggle and ideological divergence within the Venezuelan left. It is a manifestation of the growing tensions and political realignment within the country, as the PCV takes strides to distance itself from President Nicolás Maduro’s government and its policies.

Reaction and Counterclaims

Among the accusations levied, the PSUV’s political operator, Henry Parra, has argued that the PCV’s representatives no longer hold membership within the party. In a clear attempt to sideline the PCV, the PSUV has been accused of pandering to an elite pact maintained by Maduro’s government and the right-wing opposition in Parliament. Maduro, on the other hand, has touted the assault on the PCV as one of his accomplishments.

The PCV’s response has been unequivocal. The party has issued numerous statements, rebuffing the head of state and drawing attention to the alleged corruption and looting schemes of the PSUV and its leaders within Venezuela’s oil industry. A power struggle is unfolding, and the stakes are high for the future direction of Venezuelan politics.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
6 mins ago
2024 X Corp Embraces Digital Transformation with the Launch of eNation
In a significant step towards digital transformation, the 2024 X Corp has introduced the eNation, a digital edition of their widely-read publication. This move symbolizes the shift towards embracing the digital era while preserving the essence of traditional reading experiences. With eNation, readers can now access archived editions round-the-clock, catering to a global audience in
2024 X Corp Embraces Digital Transformation with the Launch of eNation
SPC and Satlink's Project ReCon Launch Program to Combat Marine Pollution
48 mins ago
SPC and Satlink's Project ReCon Launch Program to Combat Marine Pollution
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
2 hours ago
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
Maryland Man’s Unique Lottery Strategy Leads to $50,000 Jackpot Win
23 mins ago
Maryland Man’s Unique Lottery Strategy Leads to $50,000 Jackpot Win
Pastor Jon Bell Shares Insights on Following Jesus Christ
29 mins ago
Pastor Jon Bell Shares Insights on Following Jesus Christ
CES 2024: The Discomforting Absence of Sex Tech
37 mins ago
CES 2024: The Discomforting Absence of Sex Tech
Latest Headlines
World News
Telehealth: The Transformative Shift in Global Healthcare Amid COVID-19
1 min
Telehealth: The Transformative Shift in Global Healthcare Amid COVID-19
Tottenham Secures 2-2 Draw Against Manchester United in Ratcliffe's First Visit as Co-Owner
2 mins
Tottenham Secures 2-2 Draw Against Manchester United in Ratcliffe's First Visit as Co-Owner
An Byeong-hun's Near Miss at Sony Open: Grayson Murray Clinches Win
4 mins
An Byeong-hun's Near Miss at Sony Open: Grayson Murray Clinches Win
Government Neglect Exposed: The Sunday Times Highlights Child Welfare Crisis in Likuni
4 mins
Government Neglect Exposed: The Sunday Times Highlights Child Welfare Crisis in Likuni
Milind Deora Joins Shiv Sena: Prioritizes 'People First' Ideology
5 mins
Milind Deora Joins Shiv Sena: Prioritizes 'People First' Ideology
Milind Deora's Exit: A Mark of Growing Leadership Crisis within Congress
9 mins
Milind Deora's Exit: A Mark of Growing Leadership Crisis within Congress
Republican Party Leadership Shift: Asa Hutchinson Advocates for Change
11 mins
Republican Party Leadership Shift: Asa Hutchinson Advocates for Change
Australian Government Stands Firm on Tax Cuts for High-Income Earners Amid Wealth Inequality Concerns
12 mins
Australian Government Stands Firm on Tax Cuts for High-Income Earners Amid Wealth Inequality Concerns
Governor Fubara Aspires for Positive Legacy Amid Accusations from Predecessor
12 mins
Governor Fubara Aspires for Positive Legacy Amid Accusations from Predecessor
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
19 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
43 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
47 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
2 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
15 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app