Vegan Diets in Pregnancy: Potential Risks Uncovered

A recent study from the University of Copenhagen has shed light on potential risks associated with vegan diets during pregnancy. The research suggests that pregnant women adhering to a vegan diet may be at a higher risk of developing preeclampsia, a condition characterized by high blood pressure and protein in the urine. Further, they may also deliver babies with a lower average birth weight.

Vegan Diets and Preeclampsia

The study, which included over 66,000 expectant mothers, found that those on a vegan diet were five times more likely to develop preeclampsia compared to their omnivorous counterparts. This condition affects approximately six percent of pregnancies in the UK. The researchers suggested that the cause might be the lower protein intake prevalent among vegan mothers.

Impact on Newborn Weight

In addition to the heightened risk of preeclampsia, vegan mothers were found to give birth to newborns weighing 240g less on average. This finding is in line with previous studies indicating that vegan diets during pregnancy might adversely affect fetal growth.

Vegan Diets and Micronutrient Levels

The research also pointed out that vegan mothers had lower levels of certain micronutrients, such as vitamin B12 and vitamin D. However, the levels of iron and folic acid were similar across all dietary groups.

It's important to note that the study was observational and cannot establish causality. The researchers also acknowledged some uncertainty owing to the small number of vegan participants. However, they emphasized that the findings were consistent with previous studies and thus, hold significant implications for pregnant women following vegan diets.