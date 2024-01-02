en English
VA’s Innovative Approach to Attract Tech Talent: Special Salary and Employee Development Initiatives

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:55 pm EST
In a bold move to attract and retain technology professionals, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has instituted a range of incentives, leveraging special pay authorities and focusing on the employee experience. This initiative, part of a broader government campaign to bring private sector expertise into public service, has been spearheaded by the VA’s Office of Information and Technology (OIT).

Revamping Tech Staffing and Retention

The VA OIT has managed to significantly reduce attrition, cutting it by almost 10% since late 2023. The office has also made an impressive 1,000 new hires within the same period. These successes have been achieved through a ‘people-first strategy’ aimed at enhancing the working environment for employees and improving the support they provide to veterans.

Attracting Talent with Special Salary Rate

As part of this strategy, the VA introduced a Special Salary Rate (SSR) in July 2023. This move resulted in an average pay increase of 17%, or approximately $18,000, for eligible IT and cybersecurity staff. The SSR was implemented to bridge the 66% pay gap that currently exists between government and private-sector tech salaries, thus making public service a more attractive option for tech professionals.

Remarkable Employee Development Initiatives

Aside from the financial incentives, the VA OIT has also implemented several measures designed to promote employee development and retention. Among these is a special award for exceptional performance that recognizes and rewards outstanding contributions. In addition, a coaching and mentoring program has been established to facilitate career development and growth. To enhance work-life balance, employees also now have the option to work a compressed work schedule.

These measures form part of the VA’s response to President Joe Biden’s executive order to expand the use of artificial intelligence tools in government and address wider tech staffing needs. The VA’s efforts have also extended to hosting virtual job fairs in collaboration with the Office of Personnel Management. These events target tech professionals affected by layoffs at major firms and provide flexibility for military spouses to maintain employment during relocations.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

