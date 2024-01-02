VA’s Innovative Approach to Attract Tech Talent: Special Salary and Employee Development Initiatives

In a bold move to attract and retain technology professionals, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has instituted a range of incentives, leveraging special pay authorities and focusing on the employee experience. This initiative, part of a broader government campaign to bring private sector expertise into public service, has been spearheaded by the VA’s Office of Information and Technology (OIT).

Revamping Tech Staffing and Retention

The VA OIT has managed to significantly reduce attrition, cutting it by almost 10% since late 2023. The office has also made an impressive 1,000 new hires within the same period. These successes have been achieved through a ‘people-first strategy’ aimed at enhancing the working environment for employees and improving the support they provide to veterans.

Attracting Talent with Special Salary Rate

As part of this strategy, the VA introduced a Special Salary Rate (SSR) in July 2023. This move resulted in an average pay increase of 17%, or approximately $18,000, for eligible IT and cybersecurity staff. The SSR was implemented to bridge the 66% pay gap that currently exists between government and private-sector tech salaries, thus making public service a more attractive option for tech professionals.

Remarkable Employee Development Initiatives

Aside from the financial incentives, the VA OIT has also implemented several measures designed to promote employee development and retention. Among these is a special award for exceptional performance that recognizes and rewards outstanding contributions. In addition, a coaching and mentoring program has been established to facilitate career development and growth. To enhance work-life balance, employees also now have the option to work a compressed work schedule.

These measures form part of the VA’s response to President Joe Biden’s executive order to expand the use of artificial intelligence tools in government and address wider tech staffing needs. The VA’s efforts have also extended to hosting virtual job fairs in collaboration with the Office of Personnel Management. These events target tech professionals affected by layoffs at major firms and provide flexibility for military spouses to maintain employment during relocations.